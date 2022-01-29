Morata remains at Juve, another perfect partner for Vlahovic

What looks like an obstacle sometimes turns out to be a springboard. Alvaro Morata in a certain sense he had done this reasoning, thinking that Dusan’s arrival in black and white Vlahovic , an obstacle to its leading role in the Juventus of today and its permanence in that of tomorrow, could turn into a springboard to jump into Barcelona from Xavi . This will almost certainly not be the case: if the Juventus would have been willing to satisfy him (to Massimiliano Allegri’s regret) by giving up a six-month loan, Atletico Madrid, owner of his card, is not at all willing to lend it to a rival for access to the next Champions League. So the Blaugrana (who have to give in anyway first Dembelé , otherwise they cannot engage Morata or others), have definitely turned up Aubameyang .

Vlahovic springboard for Morata

However, the arrival of Vlahovic could prove to be a springboard for Morata, even in Juventus. At least in the present. Until 8pm on Monday anything could happen (from England there are rumors about the interest of Tottenham And Newcastle), but with the passing of the hours the probability that the Spanish striker will remain in black and white increases. And it is by no means certain that it does it as a reserve Vlahovic. Allegri highly esteem Morata and, as mentioned before, would regret his departure at this point of the season. And if it is certain that the Spaniard will leave the former Viola as a center forward, it is much less certain that he will also lose the starting position: because he and Vlahovic can play together. Indeed, as pointed out a few days ago by Alessio Tacchinardi at Tuttosport, playing alongside Vlahovic could exalt Morata. “Even Alvaro struggles to always play with his back to goal”, Allegri explained a short time ago, but he was forced by the characteristics of the other attackers to entrust him mainly with the task of offensive point of reference. Natural task for Vlahovic, who will take it on his shoulders while Morata will be freer to do various things. Morata or Dybala. Or Morata and Dybala. How could Juventus play with Vlahovic and Morata together? And would a trident with them and Dybala be possible? Yes. All three with great dynamism, Vlahovic, Morata and Dybala can certainly coexist.

