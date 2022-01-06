Morata remains, two burning cases remain

There Juventus is ready to take the field against the Naples to get even closer to the Champions League area. At the same time, there are important issues to be addressed quickly.

Juventus, the attack remains in the hands of Morata

The first doubt was resolved, in a clear way, by Massimiliano Allegri. On the eve of the match against Napoli, the Juventus coach confirmed his decision to continue betting on Alvaro Morata. The Spanish, approached to Barcelona, he will not go away, at least until the end of the current season, he will remain Juventus (to be understood later if he will be redeemed by Atletico Madrid with an expense of 35 million euros). In fact, the chances that Mauro Icardi can land in Turin, the Juventus side, are now close to zero. The Juventus attack will remain as it is today. No disruption during the January market.

Now the negotiations for the renewal of Dybala

Alvaro Morata confirmed, now it becomes a priority to address the issue linked to the renewal of Paulo Dybala. The negotiations for the extension of his agreement with Juventus have been going on for months. There would already be a general agreement: contract until June 2026 to a good 10 million euros net per season. However, despite the alleged agreement, the signature has not yet arrived and there are those who believe that the Juventus management is considering other options. The physical condition of Paulo Dybala worry. Probably, before signing, you want to understand if Joya is really able to play continuously and definitively take over the Juventus of the present and the future.

Juventus, the doubt linked to De Ligt

In the last few hours there has been talk of a strong interest from Juventus towards Toni Rudiger. The German defender, born in 1993, is in contract expiration with Chelsea and seems destined to leave the Blues. There are many clubs on his trail (pay attention to Antonio Conte’s Tottenham) but, among these, there would also be Juventus. A way to protect yourself in case Matthijs De Ligt were to leave? Mino Raiola is a very experienced agent. Should the right offer arrive, he will certainly try to convince the Bianconeri to let the Dutchman go. The Toni Rudiger move could be a way of not being left with a fistful of flies in hand just in case Matthijs De Ligt were to leave at the end of the season. Faced with a monster proposal (no less than 70 million euros), Juventus could also open up for sale.

