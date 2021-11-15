Sports

Morata sends Spain to Qatar. All the results

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee1 hour ago
0 17 1 minute read

Another evening full of goals in the qualifying matches for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, with many signatures “Italian“. Mkhitaryan signs the goal of the flag of his Armenia, which however the German poker suffers. Elmas double that leads North Macedonia to victory.

Another Napoli player is also celebrating: Rrahami scores the equalizer for Kosovo. In the end, Morata scores the very heavy goal from Spain who got the better of Ibrahimovic’s Sweden, sending the Red Furies directly to Qatar. Also noteworthy is the historic heart-pounding victory for Serbia over Portugal: Vlahovic’s national team has the better of Cristiano Ronaldo and co., who will have to play for the qualification for the playoffs.

Qatar 2022 qualifiers, the results

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee1 hour ago
0 17 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Giampiero Galeazzi, the popular journalist has died

3 days ago

Shawn Rhoden is dead: body building in shock

1 week ago

Allegri has this formation in mind

2 weeks ago

EXCLUSIVE TJ – Dino Zoff: “Juve, aim to win the Champions League. Give Allegri time to work. On Dybala and Fiorentina …”

2 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button