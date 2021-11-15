Morata sends Spain to Qatar. All the results

Another evening full of goals in the qualifying matches for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, with many signatures “Italian“. Mkhitaryan signs the goal of the flag of his Armenia, which however the German poker suffers. Elmas double that leads North Macedonia to victory.

Another Napoli player is also celebrating: Rrahami scores the equalizer for Kosovo. In the end, Morata scores the very heavy goal from Spain who got the better of Ibrahimovic’s Sweden, sending the Red Furies directly to Qatar. Also noteworthy is the historic heart-pounding victory for Serbia over Portugal: Vlahovic’s national team has the better of Cristiano Ronaldo and co., who will have to play for the qualification for the playoffs.

Qatar 2022 qualifiers, the results