Morata, the agent from Atletico to unlock the transfer to Barcelona

This was reported by the Catalan newspaper ‘Sport’. The Colchoneros do not want to strengthen a direct competitor with the arrival of the Juve striker

The arrival of Dusan Vlahovic at the Juve does not open the doors to exit ad Alvaro Morata. The Juventus coach Max Allegri esteems the Spanish striker and even recently praised him publicly, defending him from criticism and rattling off his numbers on the pitch: “he is an important player”. Allegri wants to keep him until the end of the season to have more alternatives in attack. But Barcelona has called and continues to do so: Xavi wants Morata and does not give up.

Morata for his part, he would gladly return to Spain, knowing full well that at the end of the season Juve will not pay € 35 million to Atletico Madrid for the redemption at the end of the two-year loan. The player met his agent in Madrid on Wednesday Juanma Lopez, which today – as reported by the Catalan newspaper ‘Sport’ in the online version – went to the headquarters ofAtletico Madrid to try to unblock the passage of his client in the blaugrana.

The Barcelona would take Morata on loan for six months, taking on Juve’s by paying the Juventus club half of the 10 million already paid to Atletico Madrid, owner of the striker’s card. But now it is the Colchoneros who are making the wall, having no intention of going to reinforce a direct rival for access to the next Champions League. What will become of the purchase option of 35 million agreed with Juve? Without forgetting that the Barcelona however it has to contend with Dembélé, who does not want to know about leaving Catalonia and who in turn is blocking Morata’s arrival. But now, as reported by ‘Sport’, it is the Spaniard himself who is pushing to leave Juve: hence the mission of the agent from Atletico to convince him to give the green light for his transfer to the Camp Nou.