Morata to Barcelona and Icardi to Juve? New indiscretions from Spain

TURIN – In Spain the tam tam does not stop, deaf to the words spoken by Maximilian Merry on the eve of Juventus-Napoli – «I talked to Morata and told him he stays“- and also last night a few minutes before the kick-off:”Alvaro cares about Juventus and wants to stay. I spoke to him, the company spoke to him, he is calm and calm“. In Morata, however, according to what the Iberian newspaper As wrote yesterday, he would also have spoken Xavi Tuesday, reiterating that he wants it a Barcelona and inviting him to be patient until the situation clears up. Because today the situation is just like that: blocked, with Morata considered by the Juventus coach and managers to be the best possible center forward for Juventus’ needs between now and June. Technical needs, but also economic needs. This is the situation today, we said, but it is not certain that it will remain until January 31st.

The move of the PSG

To change it could be the Paris Saint-Germain, so far firm in considering a departure of Icardi only with a sale (or a loan with obligation to redeem): a condition incompatible with the Juventus economic needs mentioned above (we will see why). If PSG changed its mind and granted the Argentine’s loan without any obligation to redeem, a pure finalizer missed by the Juventus team, Juventus could leave Morata full freedom of choice on where to end the season. And the Spaniard would accept the offer of Xavi and Barcelona, ​​ready to offer him at least a year and six months of contract, while the Juventus club will almost certainly not spend the 35 million needed to redeem him from Atletico Madrid in June. In fact, Juventus wants to allocate that money (and probably others too) to the purchase of a new center forward, with which to open a new cycle. Today that center forward is not Morata and he would not even be Icardi even if he were to arrive: this is why the Juventus club would only like him on loan (…)

