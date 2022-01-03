Morata trembles, Icardi waits. Insigne and Alvarez hot: cheap at all

The winter transfer market session starts today. There are some things to clarify, others to fix, others to refine. Let’s start from Alvaro Morata who trembles to go to the Barcelona, he understood that the Juve at the end of the season he will not redeem him and therefore wants to join Xavi in ​​Catalonia. But now he has to wait for Juve to pick up a striker: Allegri wanted him even before the Morata quarrel, let alone now.

The main objective (from August…) remains Mauro Icardi, you have to find the square. There is the availability of the attacker, regardless of his social reactions, it is also possible that Paris Saint-Germain intends to take a substitute, patience is needed, Juve alternatives, at least today, are Aubameyang and Milik.

Meanwhile, an important week at the start: Fernando Hidalgo is expected at the meeting with Manchester United which has expressed its intention to pay the 25 million dollar clause for Julian Alvarez, class 2000 out of River Plate. And just this week, Canadian executives are expected in Italy to close the deal, barring program changes Insigne on a free transfer and to block Criscito of Genoa, both for June. Cheap at all.

Photo: Twitter Juve