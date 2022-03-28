Morat’s second concert in Caracas closed between criticism and controversy

Over the weekend Morat appeared for the first time in Caracas. He did two sold-out shows Saturday and Sunday. The first day of the concert passed normally, the atmosphere was festive and well organized; while the second, which was expected to be the same or better, an incident marked the end of the day: someone passed a weapon.

At the end of the concert, a girl in the audience held up a sign that said: “Please, Martín, give me a drumstick.” This is Victoria P, who told through her account of Twitter his unfortunate experience on the show.

«Well what should have been the best night of my life ended up being shit. Today I attended the Morat concert at the CCCT. Enjoy and sing with my friends until I was hoarse and everything seemed incredible and projected as the best day of my life », she began to narrate.

Well what should have been the best night of my life turned out to be shit. Today I attended the concert of @MoratBanda at CCCT. Enjoy and sing with my friends until I was hoarse and everything seemed incredible and projected as the best day of my life. I open history: — vic (@VictoooriaP) March 28, 2022

Before getting off the stage, Martín Vargas, drummer of the group, threw his drumstick to the public where Victoria was with her banner. When she fell, immediately, a struggle began among those present for the instrument. “Let it go, it’s not worth it,” a friend of Victoria’s told her boyfriend when she saw that one of the people, a woman, had drawn a gun.

I attach a video and I only leave with the certainty that someone will someday do justice for the things that continue to happen in this country. @AgteLive more measures are needed, and I want to take legal action against this situation. pic.twitter.com/WrYTsE7wia — vic (@VictoooriaP) March 28, 2022

So far, the identity of the woman who carried the weapon is unknown, but it has been speculated on networks that it may be an escort.

“She pointed it right at my boyfriend in the head, NOBODY ABSOLUTELY NOBODY STOPPED HER Agte Live. Between struggles my boyfriend received two bites, a friend a cachazo and I a pain in the face, “Victoria detailed on Twitter.

Soon after, security officials approached the scene of the incident to take charge of the situation. The young woman also denounced that there were no National Police officers at the event.

“IT IS NOT FAIR THAT they demand that you not enter even with a POWERBANK and there is someone inside with a GUN,” said Victoria.

During the first day of the concert, on Saturday, March 26, the security personnel seemed to be on the lookout for every item found in the bags. They returned people who were carrying flasks of alcohol and bottles of water. Those who did not want to return could leave the objects in a black bag before entering.

Upon learning of the unfortunate incident, Morat posted a message on his Twitter account, in which they assure that as a group they reject any manifestation of violence and emphasized that they always try to make their concerts safe spaces.

“Although we are sorry for what happened, we are not going to let this event tarnish our memory of playing in Venezuela for the first time, because we had an incredible time. Thanks for having us, Venezuela! Incredible concerts! », they concluded.

We just found out that someone walked into one of our shows with a gun. We categorically reject any manifestation of violence. We will always do everything possible to make our concerts a safe space and our music a reason for unity. – Morat (@MoratBanda) March 28, 2022

So far, Agte Live, producer of the concert, has not issued a statement about what happened yesterday; However, Victoria assured that they contacted her to let her know that they are taking charge of the situation. “The Agte Live board has already contacted me and told me that they are doing everything possible to solve the situation and attack it as an isolated event that does not tarnish the shows that Morat did,” said the young woman.

Already the directive @AgteLive has contacted me and told me that they are doing everything possible to solve the situation and attack it as an isolated event that does not tarnish the shows that were made @MoratBanda. Thank you very much, because this cannot happen again. https://t.co/spCmwC1x80 — vic (@VictoooriaP) March 28, 2022

Morat visited Caracas as part of his tour Where we go?, with which the group has visited Spain, Mexico, the United States, Uruguay, Chile, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador and Colombia. Ticket sales for the show were announced the second week of January. And on the first day of pre-sale tickets were sold out in 24 hours, so a second function had to be opened. It was not be for lowerly. This would be one of the first concerts of an international artist in the country after many years and, in addition, it would mark the beginning of the 2022 show season, which has already brought Alejandro Fernández, the reggaeton player Sech and who expects in the coming months. the singer-songwriter Kanny García, the group Cultura Profética and Emmanuel.

