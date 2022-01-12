Sports

Moratti: ‘Championship a bit distorted. From Juve I would take Chiesa and Dybala for Inter ‘| First page

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee7 hours ago
0 17 1 minute read

Massimo Moratti has his say on the Italian Super Cup. The former Nerazzurri president stated a Radio Punto Nuovo: “Inter-Juve will be the usual difficult match, full of tension. The Bianconeri have everything to get the season back on track, while the Nerazzurri are in good shape, enthusiastic and beautiful to look at. The 90-minute match can give any outcome, it will certainly be fun. Hopefully not too nervous “.
“Inzaghi or Conte? With you he had the merit of having revived Inter, of making them win an important championship. The inheritance collected by is difficult Inzaghi, with the players sold, but he is doing very well. ”

COVID – “My position has always been for health, because if that isn’t there, you can’t go back to work. But I seemed to understand that the season is so full of commitments between the league and the national team, like this there would be no time to postpone the games. Having a scary year of Covid (2020), we left with an imprudent density of commitments. Nationally it was difficult to find a solution, but internationally something more could be done. In this way the league has many games in which players who took the field a few days earlier play, with many reserves, kids. All a bit distorted. The right interventions were not made. But I think of the willingness to do many things that we have not been able to complete “.

FANTAMERCATO – “Who would I take from Juve to Inter? A player who has great qualities and talent is Chiesa. Just like Dybala, he is always to be taken. The other players are a bit to discover. ”

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee7 hours ago
0 17 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Salernitana-Juve, Kean is your night

November 30, 2021

Juve, the farewell of CR7 has removed the sponsors: how much money has the club lost

November 27, 2021

Serie A, Bologna-Cagliari 2-0: Mihajlovic’s rossoblùs bury Mazzarri | News

November 1, 2021

Covid, an earthquake. Inter and Juve rebel and postpone the Super Cup, League wrath – Libero Quotidiano

2 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button