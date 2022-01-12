Moratti: ‘Championship a bit distorted. From Juve I would take Chiesa and Dybala for Inter ‘| First page

Massimo Moratti has his say on the Italian Super Cup. The former Nerazzurri president stated a Radio Punto Nuovo: “Inter-Juve will be the usual difficult match, full of tension. The Bianconeri have everything to get the season back on track, while the Nerazzurri are in good shape, enthusiastic and beautiful to look at. The 90-minute match can give any outcome, it will certainly be fun. Hopefully not too nervous “.

“Inzaghi or Conte? With you he had the merit of having revived Inter, of making them win an important championship. The inheritance collected by is difficult Inzaghi, with the players sold, but he is doing very well. ”

COVID – “My position has always been for health, because if that isn’t there, you can’t go back to work. But I seemed to understand that the season is so full of commitments between the league and the national team, like this there would be no time to postpone the games. Having a scary year of Covid (2020), we left with an imprudent density of commitments. Nationally it was difficult to find a solution, but internationally something more could be done. In this way the league has many games in which players who took the field a few days earlier play, with many reserves, kids. All a bit distorted. The right interventions were not made. But I think of the willingness to do many things that we have not been able to complete “.

FANTAMERCATO – “Who would I take from Juve to Inter? A player who has great qualities and talent is Chiesa. Just like Dybala, he is always to be taken. The other players are a bit to discover. ”