Moratti: “Congratulations to Inzaghi, it’s fun. Conte misjudged Inter “

The former Nerazzurri president: “Zhang has always had respect for the club, I think he’s looking around.”

FcInterNews editorial staff

The former president of Inter Massimo Moratti expresses his appreciation for the work done by the Nerazzurri coach Simone Inzaghi during a Christmas interview with Gianluca Rossi’s YouTube channel: “Am I having fun? I really think so. From the beginning Inzaghi made it clear that he would make the team play well. It is a promise that he then kept because the team plays better and better. And having the whole squad available, he also has the possibility, even having the five changes available, to have fresh players in the game. He is making the most of the new rules, congratulations to Inzaghi because we go to the stadium and have a lot of fun ”.

“It would be the right time and I think Inter can easily compete to win the championship. We hope it will arrive soon “.

What did you think of Antonio Conte’s farewell?

“Perhaps he has not found an answer in society to build the future. Those in charge either did not feel the confidence or did not respond in adequate terms, so they felt the possibility of leaving and walked away. He misjudged Inter because he valued it too little for what it was instead. We all thought that Romelu’s release Lukaku and Achraf Hakimi were the reason for his exit, in reality Inzaghi and Marotta made us understand that with some adjustments the team works the same and works even better. Conte has taken this step which will go well with him because he is now at Tottenham, but he could have avoided doing it like this “.

Who do you like most about today’s Inter and who would have seen well in your Inter Milan?

“Certainly Nicolò Stretcher, Nicola remembers Berti although not quite. A little smoky? Yes, but it has a remarkable liveliness. I don’t mind Lautaro Martinez because it has a great class not expressed at 100%. The others are all good: Edin Dzeko it’s a pleasure to see him play, the defense is strong, Marcelo Brozovic on my own it has grown incredibly. He had tried many roles and now he is frankly very good, humble and is playing an incredible game “.

Every day someone talks about the arrival of the Arabs at Inter. But does Zhang tell you anything?

“I haven’t heard from him lately because he lives in China. I must say that he has always done everything out of respect for Inter that his family has always had. And for this respect I imagine he will look around to see if there is anyone who can better support this situation. We have to get used to this ”.

What is your idea of ​​the Super League? Especially after the mess of the Champions draw …

“UEFA also took its beating. That may be the need for some teams, but certain tournaments you have to prepare them well and have membership because otherwise what happened happens: you can also raise a minister or the premier as in the United Kingdom and say that it is an injustice. . You have to have memberships, otherwise you will end up with only 5-10 teams “.

Are they still pulling her by the jacket asking her to get back on track, perhaps with InterSpac, or are you satisfied with being a fan?

“I believe that it is one thing to organize among fans to try to participate and have a voice in the team, one thing is to buy a team which is an impossible operation in terms of quantity and difficulty. There can be participation, then they are very kind to me and it is quite normal that my intervention can be decisive. But at this moment it is not possible ”.

But will there be another Moratti in the future?

“Who knows… My children? They are fans and they love Inter and this is the important thing, but this does not prevent things from being done when the time is right and when they can be done. I did it when there was a particular time to do it. Right or wrong it was, because even at the time it could be considered crazy, but it was all dimensioned. Now there are no dimensions, so I leave it to them for the future… But an Italian family logic remains far away ”.

The greatest joy remains the treble? And what is the biggest gripe? Maybe there’s something we don’t know …

“Who knows (laughs, ed)… Certainly the Triplete was the greatest joy they gave me. It was an effort and a sacrifice on the part of the players, an attitude of great commitment that always makes me grateful to these guys and to the manager. Then if we talk about other beautiful moments, I found Ronaldo’s first year very interesting: it was a team that started something that could last a long time and be beautiful and instead was cut in half. But it was a moment of great emotions. They were two very beautiful seasons, then Inter gave me many: every match, fought or with some surprise from some player, the sympathy of the public, I have always appreciated very much “.

And the worries? Even if with 16 trophies in 18 years it didn’t go badly …

“No, it wasn’t bad. I was sorry the fact of 1998, for the players “