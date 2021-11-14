Sports
Moratti: ‘Insigne perfect for Inter and there is no need to be crazy. Football is a company, if I had understood it too … ‘| First page
The former president of Inter Massimo Moratti granted an interview to The morning, in which he also addressed a very hot market issue such as the future of Lorenzo Insigne, a player monitored with interest by the Nerazzurri in view of next summer: “He would do well on any team, he always has something more even if the real pity is that in the national team he never manages to express himself for what he really is worth. Since it is due to expire, there is no need to go crazy… “.
On Insigne far from Naples: “It’s today’s football. My father didn’t want to change the players he loved the most. When he realized that he had to do it, he preferred to leave Inter. And I understand it. There are those who think that after the Treble I should have sold someone, but it would have been madness, a total proof of ungratefulness and also an injustice. Then, as Juventus now demonstrates, rebuilding a team is not a simple thing. “
Moratti then reflected on his way of having been president: “De Laurentiis is right: football is just like a company. Where caution is always needed. I wish I understood that too… “.
