Moratti: “Inter remain the strongest. Here’s what I told Recoba. Mou? Surely…”

The statements of the former Nerazzurri president to the microphones of Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli
Massimo spoke to the microphones of Radio Kiss Kiss Moratti he talked about the championship fight and more. The former Nerazzurri president also remembers the sale of Recoba to Venice and the affection he has for José Mourinho. “My players called me dad to entice me to grant prizes (he jokes, ed). From a footballing point of view you were fond of the potential of some talents, here Alvaro Recoba was one of them. Recoba at Inter didn’t play much. Zamparini me. he asked and I, to convince El Chino, told him ‘You will go to the most beautiful city in the world, when you come back you will be stronger’. Recoba settled in perfectly and saved Venice “.
“Recoba and Ronaldo used to call me dad. I have an excellent relationship with Mourinho. We feel good. The esteem has been intact since the Treble. Surely I will go to see the match between Inter and Roma at the Stadium. Napoli? Now they are finding the central axis again. and back to having Scudetto chances. This is also due to Spalletti’s skill. Inter, however, remains the strongest team in Italy now. “
February 1, 2022 (change February 1, 2022 | 15:21)
