Moratti: “Inter remain the strongest. Here’s what I told Recoba. Mou? Surely…”

Massimo spoke to the microphones of Radio Kiss Kiss Moratti he talked about the championship fight and more. The former Nerazzurri president also remembers the sale of Recoba to Venice and the affection he has for José Mourinho. “My players called me dad to entice me to grant prizes (he jokes, ed). From a footballing point of view you were fond of the potential of some talents, here Alvaro Recoba was one of them. Recoba at Inter didn’t play much. Zamparini me. he asked and I, to convince El Chino, told him ‘You will go to the most beautiful city in the world, when you come back you will be stronger’. Recoba settled in perfectly and saved Venice “.