Moratti: “Priscus, only good advice. Just when I caught Vieri with Ronaldo … “

The words of the former Nerazzurri president on the occasion of the re-edition of the book “Crazy for Inter” on Peppino Prisco

From the correspondent of FcInter1908.it Eva Provenzano

On the occasion of the hundredth anniversary of the birth of Peppino Prisco, at the Triennale of Milan the re-edition of the book “Crazy for Inter” took place. Among the guests there was also Massimo Moratti who spoke about his relationship with the lawyer Prisco in this way: “Football was once a family thing. I’ve always seen Priscus, he was the institution, he has always been nice since he was a boy. Quick, fast, he was able to understand a situation, to solve it, someone who had been in the war and was not afraid of football problems. Then it happened to me to become president because of his dad. One day I leave the house and meet the lawyer Prisco and he told me about taking Inter for five minutes“.

“A week later I was president of Inter, so it’s his fault! It was a wonderful experience. Priscus was an extremely intelligent person, every advice was super spot on. The media for him were natural stages where he could explain himself with a never seen simplicity. He had a crazy capacity for endurance, he would have cheered a lot even now, he would have adapted as well as all the fans. What did he say after the purchase of Ronaldo? He gave no football or technical judgment. He was very happy! He had fun and when he missed, Vieri would have played the first match with Ronaldo. As a fan I too did not sleep at night at the idea of ​​seeing these two on the pitch together “.

“Champions draw? It’s not easy. Too bad we don’t have to play for Juventus, maybe it would have been the easiest.”

December 10, 2021 (change December 10, 2021 | 18:52)

