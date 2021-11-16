Moratti replies to Sala: “What do I buy at San Siro? Notable fall in style “

The provocation launched in the morning by Beppe Sala, mayor of Milan, on San Siro did not go down to Massimo Moratti

After the provocation of the mayor of Milan Room, the response of the former Inter president Moratti arrives. These are the declarations of the first: “Keep such a stadium in operation and safely, and doing a good maintenance is something that costs between 5 and 10 million a year. Among the many who come forward, I think of Massimo Moratti, if they want to acquire him we are very happy“. So today the mayor of Milan, Giuseppe Sala, spoke on the sidelines of the presentation of the new NTT Data headquarters in the Romolo area. The words did not please the former president Moratti, who thus replied to Fanpage.it.

President, what do you answer to Beppe Sala? Would he be willing to buy the stadium to save it?

“But did he really say that? What do I buy it to do, to play with the children? For us, San Siro must remain as the only stadium in Milan, but as he replies, the mayor takes the construction of the new stadium for granted. And it is obvious that it is not possible to keep them both. But the Sì Meazza Committee does not want to keep the stadium as a monument, but to continue to have Inter and Milan. I am sorry that the mayor took it like this and that he had this notable fall in style in the response he gave “.

November 16, 2021 (change November 16, 2021 | 18:39)

