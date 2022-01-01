Moratti retraces his choices: “The regret is Cantona, I was a friend of Hodgson’s with the technicians”

The former patron in an interview with the Greek portal Gazzetta.gr talks about everything: “And I will always be grateful to Mourinho.”

It is a Massimo Moratti who ranges over everything and everyone, the one interviewed by the Greek portal Gazzetta.gr. He tackled various issues obviously linked to his Inter and all experienced as a president-owner.

Passion – It starts from the passion for the club (“transmitted by my father and my mother. The love of my father, who was a fantastic man, made us fall madly in love with Inter”), to the choices made (“Even if the mistakes they are part of life, sometimes they lead you to success, they become your passion and you don’t leave things to chance: I was and am a fan. For me Inter is a bit like a family, a space of joy, but also of duty, a space that is always connected to our life “), to the technicians.

“Roy Hodgson was my best friend. Of course I had a good relationship with Mancini, whom I love very much, with Mourinho, with whom we are very friends. I will always be grateful to him and my feelings for him are always very friendly. In Rome he needs to be friends. time, the city is wonderful but the square is difficult. The team has good players, but not enough “), at Inter the most beautiful, indeed unforgettable (” It’s the one who won everything, in 2010. We won five consecutive league titles. They had players full of passion and hunger. Another team I remember was Inter at the beginning of Ronaldo, in 1998. Fantastic team, fantastic guys. It was an unlucky team, because they only won one Uefa Cup, but they deserved a lot of more”).

Phenomenon – Players chapter: for Moratti Ronaldo was “the greatest talent I have seen in Italy, I don’t want comparisons with other talents. Cristiano Ronaldo is a fantastic player and a man because he learns and likes to learn everything. He is a great athlete, a body. fantastic. The Phenomenon was a born champion, few players in the world had these skills. We have to thank God for this “, while when asked about the transfer that made him more proud he has no doubts:” The Ibrahimovic-Eto’o exchange, the deal with Barcelona. This is because I personally consider Ibra the strongest player physically. Barcelona pushed, I talked to the president, but I didn’t want to sell him and I told him. I considered him the strongest. The president of Barcelona to me. he said I was right. We took 60 million with the sale of Zlatan, plus Eto’o and we won everything. “

Another striker who has remained in his heart, indeed more in everyone’s heart, is Diego Milito: “It was he who gave us the greatest satisfaction we could have.” Again: “Javier Zanetti, the most emblematic leader of my mandate? Clearly. He was a leader with heart. In fact it was my choice, no one suggested it to us. I was sitting in front of the TV watching an Argentina U23 match. I sent the videotape, but to see another player. But I didn’t even notice, because Zanetti had enchanted me. Fantastic. So I ordered to go there and buy this player. He gave us a lot more than we expected. ”

Transfer – He also talks about Calciopoli (“It was the worst moment in Italian football, perhaps even in the world. Now it has been forgotten. It was a bad demonstration of that mentality that existed”), praises the new president Steven Zhang (“He’s a good boy. I had some contacts with him. Very polite “), he remembers the moments of the transfer:” My life has changed, but the truth is that there was a fairly long period of negotiations in which I was about to leave Inter. . I think I have made the right decision because you cannot insist on something when you see that the end has come. One of my sons future president? Of course I would like … “. Regret is …

“Cantona. Too bad I didn’t bring him, for a small mistake. For me he was the player who could immediately change the Inter of my mandate. I liked it very much. Then there were other players that I liked and that I could not buy . And others that I wanted to buy and advised me not to. But Cantona was honestly what I wanted to have. At the time I also had Paul Ince. If I had both … “.

Presidents – Finally, the relationship with his shareholders and fellow presidents: “I was lucky enough to have the Pirelli vice president and sponsor Marco Tronchetti Provera. He was not just a sponsor, but the best friend I could have. As well as the collaboration with the director. Inter delegate, Marco Branca. I had good personal relations with everyone with my colleagues. Excellent relations with both Laporta and Perez. I know Berlusconi very well, we exchanged ideas. ”

