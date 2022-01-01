Moratti: “Ronaldo changed the history of Inter in the world. Transfer? Right decision “

Long interview of the former Nerazzurri patron with his colleagues from the Greek portal Gazzetta.gr

Mattia Zangari

Maximum Moratti gave a long interview to colleagues from the Greek portal Gazzetta.gr, addressing various issues related to his Inter, of which he was president, carrying out the work begun by his father at the trophy level.

Did you inherit your love for Inter from your father?

“Obviously. My first, or rather, my true passion for Inter was passed on to me by my father and my mother. The love of my father, who was a fantastic man, made us fall madly in love with Inter. “.

Many say you were the last president-fan: football is lacking a bit of romance today.

“It’s true (laughs). I was and am a fan. For me Inter is a bit like a family. I repeat that Inter was a cohesive bond in my family. A space of joy, but also of duty , a space that is always connected to our life. This has established, I would say, an ease in my communication with the team and its public. Well, yes, I’m a fan. “

Do you still go to the stadium to watch Inter matches?

“Yes, sure, I often go to the stadium. The passion has remained the same, the emotions have changed. When you are president it is not the same, it is not that easy (laughs ed). You take all the weight, you lift the load, you are forced to absorb all the blows. Especially when it’s not going well. Being a fan is a bit easier than being president. “

If you could go back in time, would you do all these great things you did for Inter again?

“Maybe I wouldn’t make the mistakes I’ve made. Even if mistakes are part of life, sometimes they lead you to success, they become your passion and you don’t leave things to chance. You make mistakes both in football and in life. football everything happens quickly and … in public. When you are in charge, you see things differently. You do what you do for others, not for yourself. When you are in charge you try to be correct, but also to find those mechanisms that make you avoid mistakes as much as possible. They are mistakes that make you suffer, as happened to me. But it’s okay to suffer for football, there are more serious things in life that will hurt you much more. The good thing you have to do is get used to the idea that you will make mistakes, but even these will take on a bigger dimension than the real one “.

You have worked with many great football personalities. Has a former player, manager or rival president become your friend along the way?

“One who has always been my friend is Roy Hodgson. He was one of the first coaches I had, but it is true that we remained friends afterwards. With many coaches I have had a good relationship. Know that the presidents and the coaches are the two. that hurt more. Roy was my best friend. Of course I had a good relationship with Mancini, whom I love very much, with Mourinho, with whom we are many friends. I will always be grateful to him and my feelings for him are always very friendly “.

Which Inter Milan do you never forget?

“The Inter that won it all, in 2010. We won five consecutive league titles. They had players full of passion and hunger. Another team I remember was Inter at the beginning of Ronaldo, in 1998. Fantastic team, fantastic guys. It was an unfortunate team, because they only won one Uefa Cup, but they deserved much more. “

Did you suffer when Ronaldo got injured?

“Of course, I went to Paris for the operation. I noticed him, he’s a very smart guy. For us, obviously, his injury was a very big, huge problem.”

Do you think that Ronaldo without injuries would have been a greater talent than Messi and Cristiano?

“He is the greatest talent I have seen in Italy, I do not want comparisons with other talents. Cristiano is a fantastic player and a man because he learns and likes to learn everything. He is a great athlete, a fantastic body. The Phenomenon was a born champion. , few players in the world had these skills. We have to thank God for that. “

How did you feel when he signed for Inter, if I’m not mistaken, you tried to catch him a season before …

“I saw him two years before he signed, I tried to get him when he was playing in Barcelona. It was 42 billion old lire. When Ronaldo arrived here, everything changed. I sold him later, for double the price. It was a good deal, but also a deal with a fantastic player who changed the history of Inter in the world. “

Is there a coach who in your opinion should have stayed longer at Inter? Or do you think all your managerial decisions were right?

“No, we weren’t always right, maybe you are referring to Mourinho. He won a lot with Inter and we could have kept him for years. But it was important for him to show in Spain that he could be a strong coach. he stayed at Inter, he gave us so much that we couldn’t say “no, you stay here.” He gave us our all. Another very good coach was Simoni. Maybe we changed him at the wrong time. I thought we should have winning the championship with Ronaldo, but it was not easy, because Juventus created some problems and it was unlikely (laughs ed) “.

What was the transfer you made and were you proud of?

“The Ibrahimovic-Eto’o exchange, the deal with Barcelona. This is because I personally consider Ibra the physically strongest player there is. Barcelona pushed, I talked to the president, but I didn’t want to sell him and I told him. The strongest. The Barcelona president told me I was right. We took 60 million for the sale of Zlatan, the year and we won everything with him. Eto’o is a fantastic player, another fantastic player. Absolute professional , humble on and off the pitch. Central to Inter, a very intelligent player “,

During your tenure you have collaborated with many world-class strikers. I understand that it is difficult to choose, but if I told you to choose what is left in your heart the most, who is it?

“I have to choose Diego Milito. It was he who gave us the greatest satisfaction we could have.”

Was Javier Zanetti the most emblematic leader of his mandate?

“Clearly. He was a leader with heart. In fact it was my choice, no one suggested it to us. I was sitting on TV watching an Argentina U23 match. They sent me the videotape, but to see another player. But I didn’t even notice, because Zanetti had enchanted me. Fantastic. So I ordered to go there and buy this player. He gave us much more than we expected. “

Was there a time when it came close to departure and transfer?

“Once he had a proposal from Real Madrid in his hands. He knew it, I didn’t. I found out later, but he refused and did well (laughs)”.

What’s your comment on Calciopoli?

“It was the worst moment in Italian football, perhaps even in the world. Now it has been forgotten. It was a bad demonstration of that mentality that existed.”

Is the current administration calling you? Do you consult?

“The new president is a good guy. I’ve had some contact with him. Very polite.”

Would you like any of your children to take over as Inter president in the future?

“Obviously, why not? It would be an important experience, but it’s their choice.”

How were your first days after leaving Inter? How did you feel? What have you done?

“My life has changed, but the truth is that there was quite a long period of negotiations in which I was about to leave Inter. I think I have made the right decision because you cannot insist on something when you see that the the end has come. “

Have you ever thought about buying another team?

“No, never. I was once offered to do it, but I refused.”

Can you tell us what team it was?

“There were some English teams, but also others from Southern Italy that weren’t in good financial condition.”

Was there a player you tried to catch at Inter and didn’t succeed?

“Cantona. Too bad I didn’t bring him, for a small mistake. For me he was the player who could immediately change the Inter of my mandate. I liked it very much. Then there were other players that I liked and that I could not buy . And others that I wanted to buy and advised me not to. But Cantona was honestly what I wanted to have. At the time I also had Paul Ince. If I had both … “.

What was the best partner you have had at Inter?

“I was lucky enough to have the Pirelli vice president and sponsor Marco Tronchetti Provera. He was not just a sponsor, but the best friend I could have. As well as the collaboration with the CEO of Inter, Marco Branca.”

What is the moment of your stay on the football field as Inter president that you will never forget?

“A very powerful memory dates back to when my father owned Inter, when I was a child. The victory of the first European Cup, against Real Madrid. And of course when under my presidency we won the Champions League in Madrid. going to get the cup. I put all my strength and the trophy seemed much lighter. And I thought: so much effort, so much anxiety, so much effort for this? And yet it is so … “.

What was your relationship with other big team owners?

“I had good personal relations with everyone. Excellent relations with both Laporta and Perez. I know Berlusconi very well, we exchanged ideas”.

What do you consider the biggest success of your life?

“I was lucky. My past at Inter, the team’s successes, my job, my family. Obviously I want to say that I had intelligent collaborators at my side and an important part in all of this was their ability.”