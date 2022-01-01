Moratti talks about Ronaldo, Zanetti and Mourinho: how many background!

In a long and very interesting interview for Gazzetta.gr, Massimo Moratti spoke freely of the most varied issues related toInter. A dip between present, past and future full of anecdotes and clarifications.

These are some of his words:

PRESIDENT-FAN: “It is true. I was and am a fan. For me, Inter is a bit like a family. I repeat that Inter was a cohesive bond in my family. A space of joy, but also of duty, a space that is always connected to our life. This established, I would say, an ease in my communication with the team and its audience. Well, yes, I’m a fan ”.

UNFORGETTABLE INTER: “The Inter who won everything, in 2010. We have won five consecutive league titles. He had players full of passion and hunger. Another team I remember was Inter at the beginning of Ronaldo, in 1998. Great team, great guys. It was an unfortunate team, because they only won one Uefa Cup, but they deserved much more ”.

RONALDO THE PHENOMENON: “He is the greatest talent I have seen in Italy, I don’t want comparisons with other talents. The Phenomenon was a born champion, few players in the world had these skills. We have to thank God for that. I saw him two years before he signed, I tried to catch him when he was playing in Barcelona. They were 42 billion old lire. When Ronaldo arrived here, everything has changed. I sold it later, for double the price. It was a good deal, but also a deal with a fantastic player who changed the history of Inter in the world ”.

ON DECISIONS WITH COACHES: “No, we weren’t always right, maybe you’re referring to Mourinho. He has won a lot with Inter and we could have kept him for years. But it was important for him to show in Spain that he could be a strong coach. In the two years he stayed at Inter, he gave us so much that we couldn’t say “no, you stay here”. He gave us the best.

BEST DEAL: “The exchange Ibrahimovic-Eto’o, the deal with Barcelona. This is because I personally consider Ibra the strongest player physically in existence. Barcelona pushed, I talked to the president, but I didn’t want to sell him and I told him. I considered him the strongest. The Barcelona president told me I was right. We took 60 million for the sale of Zlatan, a year and we won everything with him. Eto’o is a fantastic player, another fantastic player. Absolute professional, humble on and off the pitch. Central to Inter, a very intelligent player “.

JAVIER ZANETTI: He was a leader with a heart. In fact it was my choice, no one suggested it to us. I was sitting on TV watching an Argentina U23 match. They had sent me the videotape, but to see another player. But I didn’t even notice, why Zanetti had enchanted me. Fantastic. So I ordered to go there and buy this footballer. He gave us a lot more than we expected. Once he had a proposal from Real Madrid in his hands. He knew it, I didn’t. I found out later, but he refused and did well ”.

A PLAYER WHO I WAS NOT ABLE TO TAKE: “Cantona. Too bad I didn’t bring it, for a small mistake. For me he was the player who could immediately change the Inter of my mandate. I enjoyed it very much. Then there were other players I liked and couldn’t buy. And others that I wanted to buy and advised me not to. But Cantona was honestly what I wanted to have. I also had Paul Ince at the time. If I had had both … “.