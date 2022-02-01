Moratti: “Zamparini asked me Recoba and saved him. Napoli took a winner”

Massimo Moratti, former president of Inter, in Kiss Kiss Napoli, in the course of Radio Goal tells of the passage of Alvaro Recoba to the Venice of Zamparini: “Back then, at Inter, there was a coach who didn’t let him play. Zamparini asked me and, after talking to the player, I sent him to Venice where, with seriousness and class, he played in a wonderful way to the point that, even now, they love him because he saved them from B. My players called me. dad to entice me to grant prizes (jokes, ed). From a footballing point of view, you became attached to the potential of some talents, here Alvaro Recoba was one of them “.

On the relationship with Mourinho, Moratti highlighted: “I have kept a good relationship with Mou. I will definitely go to the stadium to see the match between Inter and Roma.”

On the Scudetto battle between Inter and Napoli, the former Nerazzurri patron adds: “Napoli are doing an intelligent league despite having had some big problems this season. It is not easy to keep the level high when you lose the central axis. Naples took a winning coach like Spalletti and for me he has great scudetto chances this year. “ The former owner of the Milanese club concluded.