Morazán stadium banned and four games behind closed doors
2022-04-06
The Disciplinary Commission of the National League determined to apply a heavy penalty Royal Spain after the acts of vandalism between his bar with that of the marathon in the classic disputed on Saturday in the Morazan Stadium.
TEN came to know in scoop that this decision was made on Tuesday and was only communicated in the secretariat of the entity, so it was not until this Wednesday that they notified the punishment and reported it officially, once this medium advanced it.
The sanction includes playing four games behind closed doors and the closure of the stadium. Morazan for the remainder of the Clausura tournament; In addition, he will have to pay a fine of 30 thousand lempiras.
The four games behind closed doors indicate that the machine will possibly play them in the Olympic stadium, and for the league stage, if it qualifies, it could play with its fans.
Similarly, the lawyers of the Commission They decided to apply an economic fine of 20 thousand lempiras to the purslane team because those involved in the incident were members of their organized gang who arrived at the stadium and this triggered the controversy.
The Royal Spain He has announced that in the next few days he will be appealing to the authorities of the Appeals Commission because they consider that the punishment is too high since there were no deaths in the stadium, only the invasion by the fans.
– Affected games –
Royal Spaindue to the bad behavior of his fans, he forgets what his fortress is and must row against the current in an Olympic that will receive his four remaining visits in the season.
One of them is the marathonsince the game was suspended at minute 29′ (1-0) when the incident began, so the remaining game time will be resumed in this building, now without fans, on a date to be defined in a meeting of the board of directors National League.
This means that the first match in which they will serve their sanction will be on Saturday against Olympiascheduled for 7 pm, for matchday 14.
After the Easter holiday, the Machine will receive Victoria (J16) on Wednesday 20 at the same time. For the closing of the championship on Saturday 30, Real España will host the Lifetimethus complying with the penalty.