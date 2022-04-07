Morazán stadium banned and four games behind closed doors

2022-04-06

The Disciplinary Commission of the National League determined to apply a heavy penalty Royal Spain after the acts of vandalism between his bar with that of the marathon in the classic disputed on Saturday in the Morazan Stadium.

TEN came to know in scoop that this decision was made on Tuesday and was only communicated in the secretariat of the entity, so it was not until this Wednesday that they notified the punishment and reported it officially, once this medium advanced it.

The sanction includes playing four games behind closed doors and the closure of the stadium. Morazan for the remainder of the Clausura tournament; In addition, he will have to pay a fine of 30 thousand lempiras.

The four games behind closed doors indicate that the machine will possibly play them in the Olympic stadium, and for the league stage, if it qualifies, it could play with its fans.