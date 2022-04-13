Morbius box office decline

A few days have passed since the premiere of Morbius, a film starring Jared Leto and directed by Daniel Espinosa, which seeks to expand Sony’s Spider-Man Universe. Unfortunately for the company, things have not gone according to plan, since prior to its theatrical release, Rotten Tomatoes rated the film with only 17% approval, something that undoubtedly worried Marvel fans.

Despite the bad reviews, the page ComscoreMoviesSpain published on his Twitter account that the film was in second position on the list of the most viewed films during the first weekend of April in Spain; and it is that according to reports, the budget of Morbius was 75 million dollars, having raised until now approximately 183 million USD, which shows that the film is profitable, despite not meeting the expected projections.

And the bad news continues, since the magazine Forbes published that the tape had had an 83% drop in box office during its second week of release, being the second largest drop in a film adaptation of the extensive universe of Marvel Comics, only behind X-Men: Dark Phoenix (2019).

Multiple attempts to raise the box office

the accounts of marvel agent Y heromaniac They published a series of messages on Twitter that said the following: “Can you know what is happening in Madrid? They just sent me this video with images of people fleeing because of a flock of bats in the Madrid metro! Freaking. Does anyone know what happened? Sand storms. bats What will be next? #AlertBats”. This was one of the many publicity techniques that Sony used to promote the film, in addition to spectacular 3D that gave the impression of Morbius coming out of the ad, to which fans said that advertising would be the best thing about the film.

Once the first reviews were released, the director of the film, Daniel Espinoza, began to declare a series of spoilers during an interview given to CinemaBlend, where he openly talked about the post-credits scene in which the Vulture (character seen in Spider-Man: Welcome Home) appears, as well as that Venom (2018) and Morbius occur in the same universe. On the other hand, in an attempt to increase the ‘hype‘ of the film, mentioned the existence of a Spider-Man or Spider-Woman in the narrative, which would soon be revealed.

This fact took more than one by surprise, being something unprecedented in Marvel movies, which showed their concern about the economic success that the film would have. Along with his statements, MyTimeToShine leaked that references to Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man would be removed by Sony, as well as Michael Keaton’s participation in the plot, which was shortened and transferred to the final credits, and that in recent days, it was revealed that no involved Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios, who has solidified the idea of ​​the shared multiverse of the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies.

The origin of the failure of Morbius

Originally, the idea of ​​​​a universe of films centered on Spider-Man was well received by the public, however, after learning that Venom would not be directly linked to the spider-hero, those expectations were diluted. In addition to this, the choice of characters that will star in the new movies was quite questioned by fans, considering that characters like Morbius and Kraven the hunter would not have much relevance away from Spider-Man.

Precisely, the problem with the film lies in expectations. After the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), Marvel fans were amazed at the idea of ​​the multiverse, an opportunity that Sony took advantage of to publish the second Morbius trailer and improve the audience’s perspective, starting from the possible relevance that the films focused on the ‘spider-verse’ would have in the future, an effect that it achieved but did not consolidate.

LET’S GOOO! #Morbius is now playing exclusively in movie theaters. You got your tickets? https://t.co/MJ6ZRS3yik pic.twitter.com/lImE5lOWU6 — Morbius (@MorbiusMovie) April 9, 2022

This situation was repeated with Madame Web, a film that will star Dakota Johnson and Sydney Sweeney, which despite not having a release date or start of recordings, the magazine dead line published that Sony has in mind that the heroine is the counterpart of Doctor Strange in his universe, due to the psychic sensory powers and astral abilities.

For now, fans ask that, if it continues, Sony continues to share the production of its films with Marvel Studios, a situation that happens with the Spider-Man saga (2015-2021) and with the future Spider-Woman movie. @worldwide