Morbius director compares Jared Leto’s character to Wolverine and Magneto

MADRID, Feb. 24 (CultureLeisure) –

daniel espinosadirector of Morbius, has compared the protagonist of his film with some of the most famous X-Men. So the filmmaker responsible for the new spin-off of Spider-manwhich hits theaters on April 1, believes that the character of the living vampire played by Jared Leto bears many parallels with figures such as Wolverine or Magneto.

Espinosa equated the character of Morbius with that of other “antiheroes” like Wolverine, Magneto, Rogue and even the very Venom, another of Spider-Man’s most legendary enemies.

“Most of the great heroes are antiheroes. Almost all of us resist accepting that we are the chosen ones and with Morbius it is the same. The most interesting characters in the Marvel universe have always been those who have had a foot on both sides: Magneto, Rogue, Wolverine, in his own way, even Venom. All of them are fundamentally the most fascinating to us as moviegoers and comic book readers.“, Said the director of the film in statements collected by The Direct.

Although originally in the staples Morbius, the living vampire was conceived by Roy Thomas and Gil Kane in 1971 as a Spider-Man villain, the character was gaining charisma and became an antihero. He even teamed up with the Midnight Sons and the Legion of Monsters alongside the Werewolf and the Man-Thing.

born as Michael Morbiusthe character was an award-winning biochemist with a particular blood disorder. After carrying out a failed experiment, precisely, to cure his condition, he became a vampire with an insatiable thirst for blood.. Later, however, his firm conviction and his efforts to stop being a vampire turned him into an anti-hero instead of a villain.

After delay its premiere again due to the uptick in coronavirus cases, Morbius will hit theaters on April 1. This is another title that will swell the ‘Spiderverse’ which Sony Pictures is laying the foundations and in which they are already, in addition to Tom Holland’s Spider-Man movies, the two Venom movies, the Craven the Hunter starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson and the recently announced spin-off centered on Madame Web with Dakota Johnson like a big star