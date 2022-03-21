‘Morbius’: director confirms the existence of Spider-Man in the tape

To“Morbius” is about to be released on the world billboard, so fans of the Marvel Universe have high expectations of going to theaters and finding many surprises in the film and, above all, the connections between each movie of the villains. presented by Sony and Spiderman, since, so far, it has not been seen who will take the mantle of the wall-crawler in this universe of villains.

Sony, parallel to the alliance it had with Marvel Studios/Disney to bring Tom Holland’s Spider-Man from his first appearance in “Captain America: Civil War”, created its own universe of villains, starting it with two films inspired by the villain ” Venom” and now taking on a new comic book antihero, Dr. Michael Morbius, who will hit the big screen in the film “Morbius” directed by Daniel Espinosa.

spider-man approved

In this regard, the director recently conducted an interview with Cinemablend where he details some curiosities of the film, among them about the existence of a spider-man in the Morbius universe. The answer was more than encouraging: “Of course”, although this version is totally different and ties a lot to the multiverse:

“Of course! I mean, pretty much all of the Spider-Verse or, you know, the ones that existed in the Marvel Universe. You have a world where you have the same characters, and it’s all the characters, but they’re slightly different. So in pretty much every multiverse, you have Spider-Man, or the Fantastic Four, or Tony Stark, or Morbius. But they will have a different tone. That’s not exactly the way the Marvel Cinematic Universe is approaching the idea, but they stick to a core truth.”

In addition, the director stated that “in each universe, there is a Spider-Man or a Spider-Woman”, opening the possibility of seeing a totally different arachnid. But this idea has not been entirely to the liking of the fans, since many have already thought about who would fit into this universe and it would be Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man in the “The Amazing Spider-man” movies, since in the trailers for “Morbius” nods have been seen belonging to the villains that have been seen in these two films: Rhino and Black Cat. Of course, Black Cat never appeared, but she was already in the cast of “The Amazing Spiderman 2: The Menace of Electro” to charge of Felicity Jones, in addition Michael Morbius is mentioned as an easter egg in a scene of the remembered film.

After the multiversal connections, nothing can be a coincidence, especially after seeing the appearance of the three Spider-man in the third installment of “Spider-man: No Way Home”. The truth is that this answer or possibly a nod to it will be revealed in “Morbius” next April 1.

