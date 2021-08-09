Morbius: does the director unveil a cameo by mistake? | Cinema

In a recent interview with a Swedish newspaper, the director ofhe talked about what it means to direct films with big names and referred to his latest experience, the Sony cinecomic starring Jared Leto.

He then mentioned the name of an actor who until now was not connected to the cast of the film:

When you’re on set, filming is in effect like a Swedish production, but then you read the agenda and you find yourself names like Michael Keaton, Jared Leto, Tom Hardy and it all gets a lot more exciting. Once you start working, everything goes back to normal, with a director who needs actors, and with actors who need directors.

Possible then that Tom Hardy both in the cast of Morbius, maybe for a cameo? The director had previously worked with actor a Child 44 – Child n. 44., therefore it is not certain that he was expressly referring to his experience on the set of cinecomic, even if it would make sense that the studio tries to connect the films of its universe as much as possible.

Morbius will arrive in cinemas on January 28, 2022.

Also known as the Living Vampire, the character appeared in Marvel comics in 1971 (in # 101 of The Amazing Spider-Man), although the project will fit into Sony’s Cinematic Universe just like Venom.

Avi Arad and Matt Tolmach appear as producers alongside Lucas Foster. The script was written by Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless, who boast films such as Power Rangers, Dracula Untold, The Last Witch Hunter – The Last Witch Hunter And Gods of Egypt.

In the comics, Dr. Michael Morbius is a scientist with a rare blood disease who, after trying a cure, undergoes unexpected side effects and becomes something of a vampire.

This is the synopsis:

Infected with a rare and dangerous blood disease, determined to save anyone destined to suffer his own fate, Dr. Morbius attempts a desperate bet. What initially appears to be a success soon turns out to be a potentially more dangerous remedy than the disease itself.

In the cast, in addition to Jared Leto, also Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Jared Harris, Al Madrigal, Michael Keaton and Tyrese Gibson.

