‘Morbius’ leads US box office with $39 million

“Morbius”, the new film from Sony based on a Marvel character and starring Jared Leto, led the North American box office last weekend, with 39 million dollars in theaters in the United States and Canada. This despite the criticism against him.

This is how the media reported Variety, according to information taken from 4,268 theaters, which yielded a total of 39.1 million dollars. While, internationally, the film added another 44.9 million, with which “Morbius” it reached a global box office of 84 million dollars.

This news has taken the specialists by surprise, not only because of the criticism that the film has received, but also because it is a character not so popular in the comics of Marvel.

Still, to “Morbius” has a long way to go if it wants to approach its predecessors in the marvel universe Sony, as is the case with “Venom: Let there be Carnage”, which made a box office of 500 million during its time in theaters.

The following Sony projects with characters from Marvel they also focus on the Spider-Man universe. We are talking about “Kraven the Hunter” and “Madame Web”, which will star Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Dakota Johnson, respectively.

“Morbius”: First criticism of the film starring Jared Leto

The recently released “Morbius”, directed by Daniel Espinosa, has its first reactions after the previous and exclusive screenings given to film critics and a select audience. For a couple of days, relevant information has been leaked, a situation that has been uncontrollable for Sony, above all, because beyond giving satisfaction to the fans of the Marvel Universe for the firsts, it has shown that it is not up to the task from its predecessor “Venom”. As if that were not enough, specialized critics have recently given their verdict on the film and these are some of the reactions to the film.

with one finger down

The presenter, producer and film critic Dan Murrell was one of the first to present his criticism regarding the film by Daniel Espinosa, who through his personal Twitter account, described Morbius as “bad”: “Morbius is a reminder of what a lot of pre-MCU comic book movies were: sloppy, poorly executed, and sure to disappoint comic book fans. It also contains the worst attempt at universe building in the modern era. Full review later tonight, but… it’s bad.”

Adding to the negative comments, actor and part of the Rotten Tomatoes critics team, William Bibbiani, pointed to “Morbius” as the worst Marvel superhero movie: “Morbius is the worst Marvel superhero movie in a long time. Mostly inert, sometimes laughable. And the scene where someone tries to call a cat by shaking its litter box, only to assume the cat is gone when that doesn’t work, is the weirdest thing I’ve seen in years.”

On the other hand, Sab Astley, entertainment journalist for the digital media Collider, criticized the visual aspect of the film: “Morbius is as bad as you expected. A plot from 2005 collides with visually confusing CGI to create a nap party. But Don’t worry, they saved the worst for last. With some of the worst post-credits scenes you’ve ever seen, Sony is beside themselves.” Also, through Colider, Astley was able to expand further on the film’s shortcomings: “The central problem with Morbius is a lazy and uninspiring script. No weight or depth is given to any character. There is little humor and when it comes to of making a tongue-in-cheek joke, it fails miserably. Being a villain origin story of sorts, it’s fair to draw similarities to Venom. However, Morbius lacks any charm and devotion to his main character, hoping that the long sequences of action and the jarring images of the animated faces of Leto and Smith make us forget how poor the script is”. sentenced the journalist.

To top it off, but with the same intensity as previous reviews, the actress and DC Movie News host called out “Morbius” as a nonsense movie: “Absolutely nonsense. Morbius has NO rules. cool? Yeah dude! Does that make sense? Who cares! I kinda enjoyed that! I liked Matt Smith. He’s cool. Jared Leto is better at this than ‘WeCrashed.’ shoehorn”.

There is no doubt that critics specialized in cinema have not liked the film “Morbius” at all, recently released on March 31 in national theaters. However, everything will depend on the public and Marvel fans, who have the last word and, perhaps, the most decisive to continue with the Sony villain universe project.

