‘Morbius’ official poster and exclusive scene for the Marvel anti-hero

There are interesting news about it Morbius: the official poster and an exclusive scene.

One of the most enigmatic and tormented characters of the Marvel, the antihero Michael Morbius, arrives on the big screen played by the Oscar-winning actor Jared Leto.

Before the poster of Morbius the plot

Infected with a rare and dangerous blood disease, determined to save anyone destined to suffer his own fate, the Dr. Morbius try a desperate bet. What initially appears to be a success soon turns out to be a potentially more dangerous remedy than the disease itself.

The cast

In the cast, in addition to Leto (Requiem for a dream) also appear Matt Smith (Last night in Soho), Adria Arjona, Jared Harris, Al Madrigal And Tyrese Gibson.

The poster of Morbius

Directing

The film will be directed by Daniel Espinosa, Swedish author of Chilean origin.

After the first two feature films, in 2010 he directed his third film, Snabba Cash, based on a novel and achieved great success in Sweden. In 2012 he directed his first film in English, Safe House – Nobody is safe with Denzel Washington And Ryan Reynolds.

In 2015 he worked on the film adaptation of another novel, this time of Tom Rob Smith, while in 2017 he returns to the cinema with a sci-fi thriller film set in space, Life which marks the second collaboration with the actor Ryan Reynolds.

The exclusive scene

Morbius will be released in theaters on February 3, 2022 thanks to Sony Pictures.