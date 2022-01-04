Morbius: Sony postpones the release date of the film!

Sony Pictures has once again delayed Morbius, pushing back the release date of the highly anticipated Marvel feature starring Jared Leto by nearly three months.

Originally slated for January 28, Morbius will hit the big screen on April 1 on IMAX. While the April 1 date may seem like an April Fool’s joke to some, the reasoning behind a Morbius delay may be due to the growing numbers of COVID omicrons in recent weeks. Plus, with Spider-Man: No Way Home still dominating the box office, this delay allows Morbius to debut after the Spidey movie hits theaters.

With the New Year upon us, fans were just starting to celebrate 2022 with the idea that they could finally sit down in the cinema to see Jared Leto bring Dr. Michael Morbius to life. Unfortunately, some of that optimism will have to be held back for another couple of months, though hopefully this is the last time Morbius will be delayed.

One of its most recent changes came when Morbius was moved from 2021 to January 28, 2022. This was a domino effect to avoid simultaneous release with the also postponed James Bond film No Time to Die. Some of Morbius’ earlier dates were July 10 and July 31, 2020, before moving on to March 19, 2021. The move from March 2021 was due to the coronavirus pandemic, which many will speculate to be the cause of the April move.

Speaking of Spider-Man: No Way Home, his star Tom Holland has publicly stated how he would like his web launcher to intertwine with Jared Leto’s character. When asked by Rotten Tomatoes what his three best Spider-Man villains were and who he wanted to fight more, Holland replied, a little jokingly, Morbius.

Morbius’s synopsis reads as follows: “One of the most compelling and confrontational characters in Sony Pictures’ Marvel universe coming to the big screen with Oscar winner Jared Leto turning enigmatic anti-hero Michael Morbius. Dangerously ill with a rare blood disease and determined to save others who suffer his own fate, Doctor Morbius attempts a desperate bet. While it seems to be a radical success at first, a darkness unleashes within him. Will good prevail over evil or will Morbius succumb to his mysterious new impulses? “