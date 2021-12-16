Morbius, the Marvel movie: the plot, the cast and the release date

Sony’s Spider-Man Universe is officially growing: in 2022, Morbius – the beloved anti-hero of comics – is coming to the big screen. Waiting to be able to watch this new film, let’s go immediately to discover the plot, the cast and all the details.

The plot of Morbius: the anti-hero vampire

The Dr. Michael Morbius is a biochemist suffering from a rare and dangerous blood disorder. The scientist is determined to find a cure, so as to save himself and anyone who is destined to suffer his own fate. Morbius attempts a desperate bet, which initially appears to be a success. However, he soon discovers that he has been infected with a form of vampirism.

Jared Leto plays Morbius. Source: Sony Pictures Entertainment Italia



The story of the character

Created by Roy Thomas and Gil Kane in 1971, Morbius (also known as “Morbius the Living Vampire”) is a comic book character who first appeared in Amazing Spider-Man. He is an enemy of Spider-Man and Blade. During the Civil War (a famous comic series) he is commissioned by SHIELD to find Blade. What is the story of this antihero? Michael Morbius is a brilliant scientist suffering from a dangerous blood disease. Emil Nikos, a friend of his, trying to save the scientist, injects him with the blood of a vampire bat. Michael Morbius then enters a particular car. This procedure turns him into a horrifying bloodthirsty creature. Other versions of the character have also appeared in the Marvel comics: Ultimate : he’s a good vampire who helps Spider-Man save Ben Urich.

: he’s a good vampire who helps Spider-Man save Ben Urich. House of M (the alternate universe created by Wanda Maximoff): Morbius is a normal scientist who, during the war between humans and mutants, works on the “Super Soldier” project.

The cast of Morbius

The film sees you as the protagonist Jared Leto – lead composer of Thirty Seconds to Mars – as Morbius. This actor played Harry Goldfarb in Requiem for a Dream (2000, directed by Darren Aronofsky), winning critical acclaim. In 2014 he won the Academy Award, the Golden Globe and the Screen Actors Guild Awards for Best Supporting Actor for the Dallas Buyers Club (2013, directed by Jean-Marc Vallée). Jared Leto also starred in The Thin Red Line (1998), Fight Club (1999), American Psycho (2000), Mr. Nobody (2009), Suicide Squad (2016), Blade Runner 2049 (2017), Zack Snyder’s Justice League (2021) and House of Gucci (2021).

Matt Smith Loxias Crown (aka Hunger), a supervillain from Marvel Comics. Smith landed, in 2009, the role of the Eleventh incarnation of the Doctor in the TV series Doctor Who. The performer is also known for The Crown, Last Night in Soho (2021), Terminator Genisys (2015) and Womb (2010). Adria Arjona she plays Martine Bancroft, the girlfriend of Michael Morbius. The young Puerto Rican actress and model with Guatemalan citizenship has also appeared in Good Omens, True Detective, Sweet Girl, 6 Underground, Triple Frontier and Pacific Rim Uprising. Jared Harris plays the role of Morbius’ mentor. Harris has starred in countless television series and films, including Foundation, Carnival Row, Chernobyl, The Terror, Mad Men, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, Ocean’s Twelve and Lost in Space.

Director

The reins of the project have been entrusted to Daniel Espinosa, who studied film at the National Film School in Denmark. The director directed Life (a sci-fi thriller), Child 44 (the adaptation of the novel Child 44) ​​and Safe House (a thriller starring Denzel Washington and Ryan Reynolds). .

The release date and the trailer