More about ‘Barbie’: images from the shoot

In 2009 a project was put on the table: to make a real-action film about Barbie. It seemed clear that the doll would interpret it AmySchumer, but had to leave the project and was replaced by Anne Hathaway. But the project declined again and everything was put on hold.

until Greta Gerwigdirector of great successes as Ladybird Y little women, took over the project. She shares the script work with her husband, Noah Baumbach, responsible for the scripts story of a marriage either Fantastic Mr. Fox. With this background, the Barbie movie cannot be a frivolity full of pink glitterNo?

The truth is that we cannot imagine how a movie based on this universe may have some degree of depthbut everything bets that it will be like that.

As you can see in the images (and surely you already know), finally the role of the doll fell into the hands of margot robbieknown for big hits like Birds of Prey, The Wolf of Wall Street, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood either I, Tonya. Y Ryan Gosling (La La Land, Blade Runner 2049) will be your main partner, the Ken suitable for Barbie. The cast is completed by other well-known faces such as Will Ferrell, Michael Cera, Simu Liu, Kate McKinnon either Emma Mackey.

There are almost no certainties, only rumors

We are in Malibu, in Barbie’s dream house… and we don’t know more. But don’t worry, because theories there’s a lot. To begin with, it is said that will ferrer plays the CEO of a toy company who can be Mattelalthough of course, nothing is confirmed.

According to experts from Sensacinethe film focuses on a doll who is kicked out of barbie land for not being perfect enough “because of her personality eccentric since it does not fit the parameters of the society in which he lives.” After throwing her Barbie a new life will begin real world.

And the craziest theory has it Kyle Buchanan from The New York Times, which says the film will have multiple Barbies and Kens. Issa Rae and Hari Neffor example, would play Barbie and Simu Liu and Ncuti Gatwa of sex educationto Ken.