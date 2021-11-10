more and more altcoins, overtaken Bitcoin and Ethereum

The financial results for the third quarter of the year (ended in September) shared by Coinbase well photograph the evolution taking place in the territory of cryptocurrencies: they are the altcoin to attract more and more interest and capital, despite assets such as Bitcoin and Ethereum are continually setting new price records. Farsighted vision of those who invest or an alarm bell for the future of the two most famous virtual currencies?

The increasingly popular altcoins on Coinbase

Among the crypto alternatives to BTC and ETH are Cardano (ADA), Solana (SOL), Litecoin (LTC), Dogecoin (DOGE), SHIBA INU (SHIB), TRON (TRX) and XRP just to give some examples, citing those that in the last period have been able to attract attention, sometimes thanks to communication campaigns that have proved successful and implemented through the megaphone of social networks.

In terms of trading volume, our efforts to support more assets are reflected in the observed trends. Those of the Other Crypto type represent 59% of what transacted on our platform, compared to 19% and 22% respectively attributed to Bitcoin and Ethereum.

The exchange announces that as at 30 September the total amount of the managed value stood at 255 billion dollars, up sharply from $ 180 billion three months earlier. 12.2% of the entire market capitalization is on the platform. The parameter relating to MTUs (active users on a monthly basis) decreased slightly from 8.8 million in Q2 2021 to 7.4 million in Q3. The forecast for Q4 is that of an upward leap: 11.7 million MTU already registered in October.

Not only cryptocurrencies in Coinbase’s business, but also NFT and functions dedicated to personal financial management, according to a vision that led the company to debut on the stock exchange in the spring (not without some difficulties), to commit itself directly to defining new rules for the Fintech sector and to adopt a remote approach first in organizing the workforce. We close with what is reported in the document regarding the future prospects observed through the lens of a far-sighted perspective.