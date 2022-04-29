“More and more Android users are moving to the iPhone”

Share

According to Apple CEO himself, more Android users switched to iPhone in the last 3 months.

Last quarter Apple has broken all profit records and the iPhone 13 is selling at a rate that we have not seen for several generations. And it seems that a lot of blame for this is due to the so-called “switchers”, those users who have exchanged their Android smartphone for an iPhone.

As reported by Tim Cook, the iPhone attracted a “record level” of users during the quarter, and the number of people who switched from Android to iPhone also grewjust the opposite of what Google wants with its new app.

talking to the CNBCTim Cook said the iPhone 13 cycle has proven to be “clearly a strong cycle” for Apple. iPhone revenue rose from $47.88 billion in the same quarter a year ago to $50.57 billion in the second quarter of 2022, an increase of 5% in just one year.

We had a record level of upgraders during the quarter and we grew switchers, strong numbers with double-digit growth,” Tim Cook told CNBC’s Steve Kovach.

More Android users switched to iPhone

Apple no longer reports unit sales for any of its products, so we don’t know how many iPhone units Apple sold during the quarter. Of course, we also don’t know what number of Android users have switched to the iPhone in the last three months, we have to trust Cook’s words.

According to the CEO of Apple, the growth of users who upgraded their iPhone for a new model and that of Android users who switched to iPhone had double-digit growth. So, at least, we are talking about a 10% growth compared to the previous data.

It is clear that it is a strong cycle. Tim Cook

5 Android Features Users Want on iPhone

Gradually Apple’s strategy has been changing. Before, we only had one iPhone model intended for the high-end. Nevertheless, now we have very interesting models at a good pricewhether they are affordable models like the iPhone SE or iPhone from previous years.

