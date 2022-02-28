More and more countries are sending weapons to Ukraine

The governments of Croatia, Luxembourg, Italy and the United Kingdom promised on Monday to send weapons to Ukraine in the face of the Russian invasion, as did Finland, which will also provide military aid to the former Soviet republic and thus breaks with its “historical” position of neutrality. .

“It is a historic decision”said Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin, announcing at a press conference the decision of her country which, despite being a member of the European Union, has always maintained a neutral policy.

Finland, which has a border of more than 1,300 kilometers with its Russian neighbor, does not traditionally export weapons to conflict zones.

It will be 2,500 assault rifles, 150,000 ammunition, 1,500 grenade launchers and 70,000 field rations, said Defense Minister Antti Kaikkonen.

Earlier, the Nordic country had decided to send bulletproof vests, helmets and a mobile hospital to Ukraine to support the country against the Russian invasion.

“Germany’s line change was particularly significant”Kaikkonen specified.

Over the weekend, Germany broke with its doctrine of not exporting lethal weapons to conflict zones and authorized the supply to Ukraine of 1,000 anti-tank rocket launchers, 500 Stinger surface-to-air missiles, nine howitzer launchers, 14 armored vehicles and 10,000 tons of fuel.

The German decision was largely the kick that gave the Italian government the impetus to send weapons to Ukraine.

Italy, which on Friday approved $123 million in aid for Ukraine, today announced “the transfer of means, material and military equipment to the Ukrainian government authorities” within the framework of a decree with emergency measures, the Italian head of government, Mario Draghi, reported in a statement, without giving details about the nature and value of the material he will send.

Italy’s decision was approved after the United States, the European Union and several European countries, including Germany and France, announced similar measures.

On Saturday, British Armed Forces Secretary James Heappey announced that the UK and 25 other countries had agreed to send Ukraine “humanitarian aid or lethal aid” to face the Russian invasion, and they are now advancing in the coordination of what that shipment would be like.

But this Monday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson promised his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodimir Zelenski, to send the European country more military support. “in the coming hours and days”.

Meanwhile, in a message posted on Twitter, the Prime Minister of Luxembourg, Xavier Bettel, said that his country thus joins the international community in providing military support to Ukraine, providing anti-tank weapons, jeeps, tents and other military tools. .

For its part, the Government of Croatia announced that it will send equipment and weapons material to Ukraine for a value of 124 million kuna -about 16 million dollars- as a measure of assistance to the European country in the face of the Russian invasion.

Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic announced that the country will join the sanctions against Russia regarding leaving some banks out of the Swift financial system once a firm decision is made, and joined the closure of airspace for aircraft Russians, a measure taken by the European bloc.

With these announcements, the countries join the measure that the European Union took yesterday, after the foreign ministers of the bloc countries agreed to release 500 million euros from the European Fund for Peace to finance equipment for Ukraine.

Of that total, 450 million will be allocated to the purchase and shipment of weapons.

Source: Telam.