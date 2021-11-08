More and more women attracted to Bitcoin

Ilaria di Bergamo, in 2016 was 23 years old when she bought bitcoin for the first time. A friend suggested it to him. At the time Ilaria bought 10 euros in bitcoins via app. Then after a few months he added another 500 euros to the expense. All this brought in 10 thousand euros in December 2017 when he decided to sell everything he had accumulated in cryptocurrencies (bitcoin had flown over 15 thousand euros). It is just one of the examples of women who have bet on cryptocurrencies. I am in good company. The number of women investing in these tools is growing. According to the Observatory of Conio, based on an audience of over 250 thousand customers, in the last year bitcoiners in Italy have grown exponentially (one and a half times more than men): on an overall growth of the customer base of 107% over the last 12 months, the percentage of women stood at + 155%. The most represented age group is between 25 and 34 years old (26%), followed by 45-54 years old (22%) and 35-44 year olds (20.74%). The 18-24 year olds are 16.3% and the over 65s a residual part (3.6%). As for the origin, the lion’s share is made by the city of Rome, followed by Milan and Naples. And in order, bitcoin still attracts people from Turin, Bari and Palermo.

Similar data from Robinhood, one of the best known online trading apps. The women who buy and sell crypto on the US platform (which also allows investments in stock markets, ETFs, etc.) are 40% of those registered and active and, more importantly, at the end of March 2021 they increased seven times compared to end of 2020.

American statistics notes that even when they bet on bitcoin and its surroundings, women have a more prudent profile and are less impulsive than men, investing only the budget they are willing to lose and with a long-term perspective: elements that clearly expose them to lower risk. . In short, it would seem that bitcoiners are not very different from women who invest in traditional finance. Who, according to Aipb-Candriam’s relationship with Ipsos, prefer to allocate at least 60% of their assets to long-term projects and which prefer safety (in 50%, while for men the figure stops at 18%) to performance (20% versus 25% of men).

Bitcoin adds to this natural attitude an extra potential: that, inherent in the tool, of democratization and inclusion. A feature that the apps – safe, certified and user friendly now available, which allow low entry thresholds – make it even more concrete. Helping women to increase and plan their own economic and financial security and thus become more and more free.

“For young women who have always felt cut off from traditional finance, buying bitcoins with a smartphone is very simple, and helps them feel independent – says Alessandra Ferrari, Conio Marketing Manager -. The other reason is that very low amounts can be invested, and we know that women earn less, and have less liquidity than men. But they are very attentive to the news: if they have little money to invest, they choose an innovative vehicle ».

Over the past year, the price of bitcoin has increased by 400%. “From this perspective, cryptocurrencies can be a turning point for women’s finances” concludes Alessandra Ferrari.