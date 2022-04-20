More ardent than Nodal, Jennifer López’s ex walks his girlfriend in a car that he gave her and then took away from the singer. | PHOTO: INSTAGRAM

If there is something that is more than clear, it is that things between Alex Rodriguez and the Diva from the Bronx, JLo, they were not good at all, after the breakup of their commitment. And for sample, after she shouted from the rooftops her commitment to marry the actor Ben Affleckthe former of Jennifer Lopez walks with his girlfriend in a car that he gave her and then took away to the singer. There is no doubt, more ardent than Nodal.

Former New York Yankees player Alex Rodriguez was seen shortly after the world learned that bennifer if it will have a happy ending, because after 20 years of being committed to get married and then separate before reaching the altar, they are once again remaking their love story, sealed with a huge and luxurious green diamond engagement ring, which completely overshadowed the one he gave her a few years ago ARod.

ARodas he is known within entertainment, arrived at the gym very early in the morning, very well accompanied by a blonde woman, who got ahead of him on the way and entered the establishment before he did and the paparazzi approached.

But what strongly caught the attention of the photographers was that it arrived in the super luxurious red porsche that the 46-year-old athlete gave to Jennifer Lopez on his birthday, a few months before they broke off their engagement, allegedly due to rumors of infidelity with several women.

Although little was known about the gift costs to the interpreter of Waiting for Tonight, change the step Y on the floor, Alex Rodriguez He could not escape the curious lenses of the paparazzi, who caught him in the vehicle questioning him about his companion, although he said little about it.

Continue reading: Johnny Depp lost part of his finger after an argument with Amber Heard, says doctor

The truth is that to Jennifer Lopez neither it goes nor comes to him, because since he was reunited with his youthful love, he looks happier, resplendent and fulfilled, confirming that true love does exist, and seeks a way to find you if you ever think he is lost.

Bennifer on the way to the altar

On April 8, the world, and especially the fans of Jenny from the Blockwent crazy with the news of the commitment of JLo Y Ben Affleckafter a year resuming their relationship from two decades ago.

Keep reading: All-time favorite classic perfumes that elegant women love

Their love was sealed with a luxurious, expensive and very special engagement ring that the protagonist of Batman gave the singer while he knelt in front of the bathtub where Jennifer Lopez he bathed, without expecting what would happen.

Through an exclusive website where the also actress of movies like Selenaand its recent delivery, marry meshares news with his fans of bone colorado, it was how he gave the happy news, where he talked about how happy he was to start a new life with the love of his life.

Furthermore, the reason why the ex-husband of Jennifer Garner chose the unique green ring, surprised everyone, because in addition to being extremely expensive and rare to find, since there are not many diamonds of that color in the world, its meaning has the most romantic intention, which made us all sigh.

“I always say that the color green is my lucky color… Maybe you can remember a certain green dress. I realized that there are many moments in my life when incredible things happened when I was wearing green, “revealed Jennifer Lopez.

“I love hummingbirds and two because I love the color green. Birds always fly around me. I have always had a special connection with hummingbirds. I noticed that many people say that they symbolize love. So, it feels like wherever I go, they follow me,” she confessed.