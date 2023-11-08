More babies are being born with syphilis, a sign of a more widespread epidemic

The surge in sexually transmitted infections in the United States has taken a particularly tragic turn: There were more than 3,700 cases of congenital syphilis in 2022, nearly eleven times the number from a decade earlier, according to data released Tuesday by the Centers for Disease Control. There were more. And prevention. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Syphilis during pregnancy can lead to miscarriage and stillbirth, and babies who survive may become blind or deaf or have severe developmental delays. In 2022, the disease caused 231 stillbirths and 51 infant deaths.

According to the agency, about 90 percent of new cases could have been prevented with prompt testing and treatment.

“Syphilis among infants continues to rise and the situation is dire,” Dr. Laura Bachman, medical director of the agency’s Division of Sexually Transmitted Disease Prevention, said in an interview. “We have to do things differently.”

“A single case is indicative of a failure in the public health infrastructure and now we have 3,700 cases,” he said.

The system is broken in many ways. About 38 percent of the 3,700 babies were born to women who did not receive prenatal care. Among women who went to at least one prenatal appointment, 30 percent never got tested for syphilis or got tested too late.

And of those who tested positive for syphilis, 88 percent received inadequate, undocumented, or no treatment at all.

Public health departments used to have teams of disease intervention specialists and nurses who made sure pregnant women were tested and treated — even if it meant going home for an injection — and their mothers, said Thomas Dobbs, dean of John Deere. All contacts were tracked. Bower School of Population Health at the University of Mississippi.

But in the last few years those departments have been abolished.

“You can’t destroy public health infrastructure and expect negative things to happen,” Dobbs said. “I can’t believe that in a country as rich as ours we are in this state of health.”

Calling the rise in congenital syphilis a “shameful crisis” caused by funding cuts and bureaucratic hurdles, the National Coalition of STD Directors on Tuesday called for $1 billion in federal funding and a syphilis response coordinator at the White House to stem the tide. .

Syphilis was nearly eliminated in the United States about twenty years ago, but between 2017 and 2021 it increased by 74 percent to 177,000 cases. Other STIs are also on the rise: In 2021, there were 1.6 million cases of chlamydia and more than 700,000 cases of HIV. Gonorrhea cases.

The numbers were rising even before the pandemic, but in recent years, a decline in routine preventive care, a shift to more telehealth appointments for prenatal care, and reductions in clinic hours have exacerbated the situation.

The reasons for the increase in congenital syphilis vary somewhat by region. 56 per cent of cases in the western region were due to lack of testing or testing was done too late and 55 per cent of cases in the south region were due to inadequate treatment.

In Mississippi, people sometimes have to drive for hours to find an gynecologist or lack transportation, work or family situations that make health care easy to find.

“If you’re in a state where poverty is so high, like Mississippi, where the working class is struggling to make ends meet, everything becomes a barrier,” Dobbs said.

Nationwide, one in five pregnant women with syphilis did not receive prenatal care, which suggests they were tested in another setting, such as an emergency room, jail or needle exchange program.

This proportion was highest in Michigan, where nearly a third of STIs were diagnosed in emergency departments. “More and more people are getting routine preventive health care in emergency departments,” said Natasha Baghdasarian, the state’s chief medical officer.

Because emergency physicians don’t have long-term relationships with patients, “it’s easier for people to feel overwhelmed,” he said.

Syphilis was reemerging primarily among men who have sex with men, but in recent years it has also spread into heterosexual networks. Among women of reproductive age, syphilis diagnoses have increased by 17.2 percent between 2021 and 2022, according to the new report.

But public health departments are not as well connected to straight women as they are to community organizations that help gay and bisexual men prevent HIV and STIs.

“There is a lack of awareness among women of childbearing age that syphilis still exists and can affect them and what consequences it may have on their unborn child,” Bagdasarian said.

Pregnant women may not have symptoms or may not realize they need testing or treatment.

The CDC recommends testing for syphilis at the first prenatal visit or as soon as pregnancy is known. For women who are at higher risk of infection because of where they live, substance use, or sexual behavior, the CDC recommends two more tests: at 28 weeks gestation and at delivery.

Many states go further and require all pregnant women to be tested for infection at all three points. This is partly because women who test negative early in pregnancy may develop syphilis later.

Two positive tests are usually necessary to confirm a syphilis diagnosis, but the CDC advises health care professionals to treat women who do not return after a single positive test.

Early cases of syphilis in a pregnant woman can be treated with an injection of an antibiotic called benzathine penicillin G, which is marketed as Bicillin by Pfizer. In June, Pfizer warned the Food and Drug Administration that supplies of bicillin were running low due to a sharp increase in demand for syphilis treatment.

The CDC has asked health care professionals to prioritize the use of bicillin for pregnant women with syphilis. The only alternative is doxycycline, which must be taken twice a day for several weeks and is not recommended for pregnant women.

The new study was conducted before the drug shortage, so treatment numbers may be worse this year.

More treatment options, especially affordable ones, will make things easier, as will vaccines and better testing. “Syphilis testing technology has not changed much in several decades,” Bachman said.

“There is still much work to be done,” he said. “It is clear that we have a broken system.”

A disease intervention specialist draws blood for syphilis testing on July 17, 2017, in Oklahoma City. (Nick Oxford/The New York Times)