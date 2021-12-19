More beds for Covid patients at the hospital but no scheduled surgeries, a 58-year-old woman dies

FERMO – An extra bed in intensive care, which become four. Eight more in Medicine 1, which increases to twenty. Five more in Medicine 3, to get to seventeen. Two more in Medicine Amandola who will have twenty. The hospital is reorganized Murri to cope with the fourth wave.

Apart from the intensive care bed which is already operational (yesterday all four available places were occupied, “all from unvaccinated patients”, ed), the others will be activated from tomorrow.

The same day the beds in the Surgery and Urology block will be reduced to twenty. Places in the Orthopedics, Otolaryngology and Ophthalmology block will also drop to twenty. From tomorrow, therefore, the surgical activity will be reduced, with the sole guarantee of urgent and non-postponable interventions. A measure already planned for the end of the year, according to the director of the vast area 4, Roberto Grinta. The positive admitted to Murri yesterday were twenty-two. With the reorganization, “up to 30-31 patients will be admitted to infectious diseases”, explains Grinta. For which, “if a peak occurs again, we have a plan B, which could be to reactivate Covid Medicine”.

The reorganization of the hospital has alerted the unions who will meet the director of Av4 tomorrow afternoon. “We will ask to clarify the number of professionals and operators necessary to cope with the additional beds, but above all on how to find them”, announces the secretary of the CISL, Giuseppe Donati. For which, “the reduction, once again, of the beds in the surgical area in favor of those in the medical and resuscitation area and the consequent reduction in operating sessions, is the result of inappropriate and insufficient planning of the vast area 4 “. The problem – continues Donati – is that “the few professionals left in the field will be moved to show that they can expand the number of medical beds and infectious diseases, but it will only be appearance”. But it doesn’t stop there. On a war footing, the CISL wants to team up with the other trade unions and give life to “forms of protest by AV4 workers, also involving the prefect, without excluding any modalities recognized as a right by the Constitution”. A 58-year-old woman from Monterubbiano died yesterday in the hospital under the lens. She is the 323rd victim of Covid in our province. Where the infections continue to rise. 104 new cases recorded yesterday in Fermano. 1,342 people in quarantine, of which two symptomatic. Fermo is the Municipality with the most infections (238), followed by Montegranaro (121), Porto Sant’Elpidio (119), Porto San Giorgio (87), Sant’Elpidio a Mare (85), Monte Urano (38), Campofilone ( 32), Monte San Pietrangeli and Montegiorgio (21), Grottazzolina and Servigliano (19), Falerone and Rapagnano (18), Ponzano di Fermo (15), Amandola and Torre San Patrizio (14), Pedaso and Petritoli (13), Francavilla d’Ete (12). There are only six municipalities with zero cases: Lapedona, Monte Giberto, Monte Vidon Combatte, Montefalcone Appennino, Montelparo and Moresco. Under ten infections in all the others. To meet the demand for new vaccination centers, the Region and Asur have published a call for tenders to find “suitable sites for both operators and users, to make the offer homogeneous and widespread on the territory”. “Companies and entrepreneurs can refer to the announcement and send their offers”, explains Grinta who reiterates the appeal to get vaccinated.





