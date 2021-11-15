More Bitcoin than banks in El Salvador

Good news come from El Salvador, where the adoption campaign of Bitcoin continues at great strides, thanks to various programs launched by the government to push its spread among the population.

As reported by the president of El Salvador Nayib Bukele, there would already have been the overtaking of Bitcoin wallet respect to bank accounts recorded in the country, a historic overtaking that – elsewhere – could never have happened.

Everyone wants Bitcoin – in El Salvador overtaking on bank accounts

The announcement as always via Twitter

That Nayib Bukele have some taste for the ads on Twitter we should have learned by now. The president of EL Salvador has a very popular account – given the marginality of his figure on a global level – thanks to his particular status of president who favored the arrival of Bitcoin in your country.

There is a country on Earth where there are more people using Bitcoin than there are people using a bank account.

Taking a photo diffused by Bitcoin Magazine, which portrays a street vendor of pupusa (a local dish) who accepts Bitcoin. A very important step for $ BTC, in particular a symbolic level, albeit in a country where the percentage of unbanked it is still very high.

A situation that was, according to stories by Bukele in other circumstances, one of the reasons why the Central American republic decided to opt just for Bitcoin and for a solution that envisages recourse to wallet on smartphone, instead of other types of solutions.

Meanwhile, the criticism fades

The criticisms that have tried to hit the are also incredibly disappeared Republic and its exuberant President after stating $ BTC currency that is legal tender in the country. Criticisms that had also come from important institutions such as the International Monetary Fund And, indirectly, also from Washington.

Despite for the first experiment of extensive use of Bitcoin at the national level there were many opponents – especially outside the country – the process seems to be developing organically, with $ BTC that with the right time it could become, for that population, a better solution than cash or the use of electronic bank money.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin rides sideways movements

It was a day of lateral movements for Bitcoin, which after returning above altitude $ 66,000, corrected due to a session not inspiring European, accompanied by some fears on the market USA regarding the case Evergrande, still not completely closed.

Lateral movements which, however, are relatively small, and which could continue, without striking a blow, for some time yet. On the short term that transcends the current market situation, it remains a strong one bullish sentiment for Bitcoin and for its ecosystem, also thanks to the enormous success of the operation a El Salvador.