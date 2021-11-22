More blood on Jerusalem, more mistakes like Sheikh Jarrah

The streets of the cityto Saint of Jerusalem returned to be tinged with blood, a few days after the attack of a sixteen-year-old to two police officers, which ended with the death of the boy. To carry out the serious terrorist attack by Fr.Sunday morning it was a Palestinian affiliated with Hamas who fired into the crowd, killing a tour guide and causing some injuries.

A spectrum of variegated variables come into play in the Israeli-Palestinian dispute, including everyday lifeto. One of these “trivial” chapters of the absurd is the Sheikh Jarrah case. Neighborhood in the north-east part, outside the city wallsto Old woman. And within the green line that separated the kingdom of Jordan from Israel, until the unification, or occupation, of the latter in ’67. Today, that internationally recognized border has lost all consistency of a geographical limit. In place of the barbed wire we find traffic lights that regulate the outlet to the main northern artery of the cityto, almost perpetually engulfed by the traffic that the surface underground was unable to lighten. On the western side of this four-lane road, diametrically opposite to Sheikh Jarrah, is Mea Shearim, a small overpopulated world where religion sets the rules. Here the community livesto of the Orthodox Jews, the haredim.

If Mea Shearim has consolidated its identity over the yearsto social and religious, Sheikh Jarrah has instead become an area of ​​overlap “cultural“, ideological, ethnic and seat of most of the foreign consular representations. The history of the once suburban neighborhood is as tangled and controversial as the disagreements that intersect Israel and Palestine. In the dark days of the second Intifada his building più alto, the Ambassador Hotel, is a crossroads of delegations and meetings of pacifists. Along this steep slope, which takes its name from Saladin’s doctor, the legendary Hussam al Din said Jarrah, starting from the nineteenth century the residential area of ​​the more Arab-Jerusalem families developedù in sight, Christians and Muslims. At the same time, the presence of a small community has remained constant over the centuriesto Jewish, linked to the veneration of Shimon Hatzadik, rabbi and biblical character. According to tradition, he was buried in that place.

Tomb and adjacent land were regularly purchased in 1876, during the Ottoman rule. In the period of the first Arab-Israeli war (November ’47 – April ’48) due to the fighting the whole area was evacuated. At the end of the conflict the district passes under sovereigntyto of the Hashemite kingdom, which authorizes (with the assent and support of the UN) the transfer of refugees. To which Jordan promises rightful ownershipto of the land on which they built the houses. The outcome of the Six Day War changes the cards on the table. A few years later the Israeli administration introduces the law that guarantees the return, and the claims, of the old owners, allowing – in contradiction – what is denied to Palestinians by the – discriminatory – legislation on propertyto of the absent. Then the legal battle between the refugee families and the property beginsto, which in the early 1990s passed to a radical organization of Israeli extremists. The rest is current day news, eviction orders, appeals to the Supreme Court, violence and protests. Confiscation sentences and the più recent “idea” of the judges to leave to the Palestinians, actingto of tenants of the assets of the foundation of the national-religious right, an exemption for 15 years. Compromise proposal rejected by the current tenants. On whose decision, it should be said, the line of the “firmness” supported by Abu Mazen’s PA and Hamas. While, on the Israeli side, the government of Naftali Bennett, either for reasons of practical coexistence of the heterogeneous and feeble majority who supports him in the Knesset, refrains from taking a position, and putting his hand to an obviously inconsistent legislative vulnus in matters of patrimonial law.

Journalist Alain Gresh in his book on the eternal conflict writes: “Qhen we talk about the Near East, we can’tor be above the fray. Neutrality is the daughter of illusion ”. The truthto of the conflict and its articulations can notor however, it can be traced back to the scheme of the pre-established alignments, to the “solidarityto abstract with one of the two fields“. The reasons, and the narrative, pro domo Palestinian or ab ovo Israeli have often misleading and almost always lacerating inclinations. Reality is made up of errors that generate other errors, infinite and illogical like that of Sheikh Jarrah.