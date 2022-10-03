More bodies of Florida shipwreck victims found amid Ian

The authorities of the Florida Keys (southern USA) recovered three other lifeless bodies that are believed to belong to victims of the shipwreck of a boat in which some 25 Cubans tried to reach the Florida Keys in the middle of the storm surge caused by Hurricane Ian last week.

This weekend the bodies of three women were found, who were in the mangroves near a naval air station in Key West, one of the Florida keys closest to Cuba.

In the same area, known as Boca Chica, the bodies of a man and a woman who are also believed to have been part of the group whose boat capsized on September 28, as Ian approached southwest Florida as a major hurricane, were discovered earlier. reported the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Nine people survived the shipwreck and are in the custody of the authorities.

When last Friday the United States Coast Guard confirmed the discovery of the lifeless body of a man in the mangrove, 17 rafters were still missing from the shipwreck, according to a statement from that force.

With the discovery of the four bodies of women, there would be thirteen who are still missing.

“It’s dangerous, but freedom is worth more than the danger we run,” one of the rescued Cubans told local television WPLG last Thursday.

According to the Cuban interviewed, whose name was not given, they had been at sea for five days at the time of the shipwreck.

“(We were stranded) two days and two nights near the coast of Cuba and they did not rescue us,” he said, referring to the island’s authorities.

More than 6,000 Cubans have been detained since October 2001 while trying to reach the United States by sea.