more bureaucracy and controls? What changes

We talk again about the obligations and documents necessary to access the building bonuses, as the Super bonus at 110%, but we must not be frightened by the increasing bureaucracy for the request for concessions. Controls have increased due to the Anti-fraud decree approved in November, which introduced new urgent measures to combat fraud also for deductions and the assignment of credits for works.

The documents to be submitted have already changed and are already part of the procedure for accessing the building bonuses starting from 12 November 2021. None new alarm, therefore, as erroneously reported by some newspapers. In fact, these are the novelties we have already talked about previously, but which it is right to reiterate to dispel any doubts.

Superbonus and building bonuses: the new documents to be presented

Based on what was clarified by theRevenue Agency, to access the building bonuses it is now necessary to present, in addition to the documents already essential for the start of the practices, also the following ones.

The compliance visa (here the guide) which verifies the correct application of the rules and therefore that the procedure is valid in all respects.

(here the guide) which verifies the correct application of the rules and therefore that the procedure is valid in all respects. L’certification of expenses, which instead certifies that the costs incurred are actually in line with the renovations carried out on the house.

Super bonuses and building bonuses: tax controls increase

However, with the Anti-Fraud decree also i checks, and not just the obligations on the part of the taxpayer who intends to access home bonuses. Article 2 of the decree provides precisely for the strengthening of preventive controls.

The Revenue Agency itself monitors the risk profiles of those requesting the benefits, also proceeding with the possible suspension for 30 days of the application for bonuses, also based on the regularity and consistency of the data indicated with those present in the Tax Register.

Other checks are carried out by the financial and banking intermediaries, who cannot proceed to acquire credit in the face of suspicious transactions being reported, with the obligation of abstention in cases where it is impossible to carry out an adequate verification of customers.

Super bonuses and building bonuses: because bureaucracy increases

The purpose of the Anti-Fraud decree is to identify requests fictitious, interventions paid for with capital of origin illicit and financial assets abusive of the subjects who purchase credits.

Therefore, with the further bureaucratic steps introduced in mid-November, thesuitability of the application for the Superbonus at 110% and for the other building bonuses, but an overall assessment is carried out which can put the request by the non-compliant taxpayer at risk.

We have already told you here about the new documents needed to access the home bonuses. But pay attention to dates and extensions. Everything could change with the 2022 maneuver, as anticipated here.