More complaints against former director of the National Lottery

A new group of banks deposited this Monday several complaints against louis dicent and others accused of fraud in the National lottery dismantled through Operation 13.

among the new complaints there is that of Banca Esperanza, Doble Play, Star Service and Consorcio de Bancas Báez, which seek to be compensated for the economic losses generated by the fraudulent draw on May 1 of last year, where the 13th bowling was the winner.

In addition to this, several of the defendants’ lawyers alleged that they have not been notified of the accusation by the Dominican State or of the new complaints; They also requested that the deadlines be replaced in order to be aware of them and respond to them.

In this sense, Judge Amaurys Martínez of the Third Court of Instruction of the National District postponed the preliminary hearing for the 19th of next month at 9:00 in the morning.

At the hearing, the Director of Prosecution of the Public Ministry, Yeni Berenice Reynoso, promised to do everything within the reach of the Public Ministry so that the process is known at the next hearing.

The accusation

The accusation presented by the Public Ministry establishes that the network dismantled through Operation 13 executed a scam for more than 500 million pesos and that the group planned the fraud several months before the appointment of the accused Luis Maisichell Dicent as general director of the National lottery.

For the fraud they are accused and in prison louis dicentas well as William Lisandro Rosario Ortiz and Eladio Batista Valerio, while co-defendants Valentina Rosario Cruz, Jonathan Brea, Carlos Berigüete and Felipe Santiago Toribio are under house arrest.

The accused Edison Manuel Perdomo Peralta, Miguel Mejía and Rafael Mesa, have periodic presentation as a measure of coercion. Leónidas Medina Arvelo (Nazareth) remains a fugitive from the authorities.

The accusation indicates that for the fraudulent raffle they strategically chose each one of the members of the network, studied their profiles based on the need for the participation of certain roles, and the skill behavior of the selected employees was analyzed.

“Regarding external participants, the criterion of their experience in games of chance and their ability to make big plays without attracting attention prevailed,” indicates the Pepca document.

In addition, it ensures that those involved in this operation held multiple meetings to rehearse the fraudulent draw, a practice that was supposedly recorded with the aim of correcting possible errors that they observed.

The Specialized Prosecution Office for Administrative Corruption (Pepca) indicates that during the trials for fraud they used real bowling pins from the National lottery and thus give greater reality to what they were planning.

According to the accusation, millionaire plays were made in dozens of national banks and in the Dominican lottery black market that are carried out in countries where there is a massive presence of Creoles, such as Spain, the United States, among others.

Those involved in Operation 13 prepared a list of “untouchable benches” which were prohibited from playing the famous “number 13” in the failed draw of April 10, 2021 corresponding to draw 6050. The Public Ministry ensures that the same list was repeated for the fraudulent draw executed on May 1, 2021, registered under draw 6066.