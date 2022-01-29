“More contagious and faster, it can overcome the South African variant”

While the wave of Omicron begins to decline in several countries and the pandemic seems to be pressing on the brake, scientists have set their sights on another variant of the first coronavirus which is spreading rapidly in parts of Asia and Europe (including Italy). It is officially called “micron BA.2” and this week virologists have detected cases in several countries including the United States, including California, Texas and Washington.

Omicron 2, scientists on alert

While BA.2 is currently quite rare in the United States, scientists predict that it will spread across the country next February. There is growing evidence that it is as contagious as (or perhaps a little more contagious) than the first Omicron variant, called “micron BA.1”. “It could be that BA.2 has some small advantage – explains Emma Hodcroft, an epidemiologist at the University of Bern who has tracked variations around the world through the Nextstrain project – BA.2 it could be, like, 1% to 3% more transmissible. So the big question now is: will this small difference be enough for this variant to lengthen the ongoing wave in the US, as it did in Denmark?

Omicron and its origins: three hypotheses of scientists on the birth of the variant with “unusual mutations”

“You can think of BA.2 as a brother of BA.1“says Hodcroft again. “They share many mutations – around 30 – but they also have a bunch of mutations that are unique. They are quite similar, but they are also different. So they are very similar to the brothers, in my opinion. Different but obviously related“.

In November, when scientists in South Africa and Botswana discovered the Omicron, they didn’t find just one version. They found three, called BA.1, BA.2 and BA.3 from the Phylogenetic Assignment of Named Global Outbreak Lineages at the University of Edinburgh. The first, BA.1, took off quickly and spread around the world, including the United States. And initially it seemed that BA.2 and BA.3 were weaker and less able to keep up with BA.1. “We thought Ok, BA.2 is not as fit as its sibling BA.1, and somehow it will wear out“, says Hodcroft. But that’s not what happened, quite the contrary.

Omicron 2, the sub-variant is in Italy: “Sequenced in Campania, Emilia Romagna, Lazio, Liguria, Lombardy, Piedmont, Sicily and Tuscany”

In recent weeks, however, Omicron BA.2 has begun to surprise scientists. And it’s starting to seem like it can, in some countries, outperform its omicron sibling BA.1 and, in fact, any other variant. In December, Omicron BA.1 caused a massive surge in cases in Denmark, similar to the surge in the United States. But then, just as cases began to decline, BA.2 began to spread very quickly in Denmark itself. After only a few weeks, BA.2 took control of theepidemic and lengthened the surge in Denmark. Cases in Denmark are skyrocketing, with over 40,000 positives being recorded every day. Since the second week of January, BA.2 has caused more than 50% of these infections, according to the Statens Serum Institut in Copenhagen.

Omicron BA.2 is also growing exponentially in England and Germany, where it causes at least 5% of cases in both countries. Scientists fear it could lengthen the waves in those locations and possibly even the United States. Together, these data indicate that BA.2 is not BA.1’s weaker sibling, but rather that BA.2 is quite strong and possibly more contagious.

Many studies have shown that omicron BA.1 infections carry a reduced risk of serious disease compared to the Delta variant. Preliminary evidence from Denmark suggests that this will also be the case with Omicron BA.2, points out Dr. Peter Chin-Hong of the University of California at San Francisco. “The scientists found that there was no greater risk of going to hospital if you have BA.2 than if you have BA.1. This may change, but that’s what we know so far“.

Of course, in this scenario, there is optimism about vaccinations. Preliminary data from the UK government show that a third Covid-19 vaccine protects against a BA.2 infection just as it does BA.1. In both cases, reduces the risk of a symptomatic infection about 60% to 70%. Additionally, there are many similarities between the spike proteins of BA.1 and BA.2, the part of the virus that many antibodies target. So Chin-Hong predicts that the vaccines are likely to provide excellent protection against serious disease. “I have no guarantee that you will not be infected or possibly reinfected [se hai già avuto il Covid, il che significa che potresti avere il raffreddore o sentirti come se avessi un altro raffreddore, ma sono molto, molto fiducioso che saresti protetto da gravi malattie nella popolazione generale». E Chin-Hong garantisce che questa distinzione è fondamentale per il futuro del virus. Andando avanti, dice, le comunità devono spostare la loro attenzione «dall’arresto di tutte le infezioni al mantenimento al sicuro di tutta la popolazione da malattie gravi e ricoveri in ospedale». Come fosse una nuova grande influenza.

Omicron, D’Amato: «Nel Lazio casi in discesa, a primavera via le mascherine all’aperto»

ITALIA – «Omicron 2 è gemella di Omicron, l’abbiamo sequenziata da più di un mese ma non ci sembrava il caso di creare allarmismi. Non deve spaventarci perché è uguale a Omicron», ha detto il direttore dell’Istituto Spallanzani Francesco Vaia. «Oggi siamo a buonissimo punto – ha aggiunto – Pensiamo sia arrivato il momento di mitigare le misure, lo strumento vaccino ci permette di dire che la partita è quasi finita. Ma dobbiamo vaccinare in tutto il mondo, a partire dall’Africa, ed aggiornare ai vaccini. Dobbiamo arrivare a una dose di richiamo annuale. La variante Omicron assume il carattere di un virus stagionale. È inutile pensare a una quarta o quinta dose, ma andiamo verso un richiamo annuale, a partire dai fragili».