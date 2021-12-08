“More contagious, but less serious”

Brusaferro: “Expanding epidemic” In Italy the epidemic is expanding. This is explained by the president of the Higher Institute of Health, Silvio Brusaferro: “As far as bed occupancy is concerned, we have a growth that increases by about one percentage point a week at the national level and continues to grow even in intensive care. “a Rt around 1.2, tonight or tomorrow we will have more updated data but the preliminary ones show that we are sticking to this trend, indicates that we are still in a situation of growth in circulation”, he added. “We are still in an epidemic situation. The data updated last night show that it is still increasing in terms of the number of new infected, with an incidence of 173 cases per 100,000 people “between November 29 and December 6. And it is” a trend in circulation that affects some groups more than others, showing a strong correspondence with the unvaccinated population “.

Currently in Italy there are 11 Omicron variant sequences, “others are suspicious, and affect more Regions”, reported Brusaferro. A balance that is burdened with another case identified in Veneto and one in Piedmont, bringing the Italian cases to 13. They were recorded above all in Campania, where a cluster of 7 people was formed, one in Calabria, one in Sardinia, 2 in Veneto and one in the Public Administration of Bolzano. “They concern cases of people who had passed through South Africa or their close contacts,” the ISS president specified. The second case of the Omicron variant, announced by the President of the Region Luca Zaia, concerns a 77-year-old woman residing in Padua who was subjected to monoclonal therapy. The first variant was sequenced on December 3 in a 40-year-old from Vicenza, who had returned from South Africa. The wife and one of the children, on the other hand, had been infected with the Delta variant, probably contracted on other occasions. Another sequencing is underway on the couple’s youngest daughter.

Data from South Africa Everyone is in good health. The first data arriving from South Africa are partly reassuring and confirm what has already emerged in recent days. The new version of the Covid virus would in fact be more contagious but less serious. But it will take a few more weeks, according to researchers from South Africa’s Medical Research Council, for further confirmation.

Vaccines, Ema-Ecdc: “Ok to heterologous” The European Agency for Disease Prevention and Control, which bluntly defines the situation as “very serious” with “high levels of transmissibility” of Covid, launches the alert on the holidays. So much so that if something is not done, pushing vaccinations and returning to rigorously adopting masks and social distancing, things could get even worse with the arrival of the end-of-year celebrations, when contacts between people will increase. In the field of vaccines, the ECDC itself and the EMA have given the green light, through a joint note, to the approach with a mix of serums “both for the first cycle and for the boosters”. Studies on heterologous vaccination, the two organizations argue, “suggest that combining vaccines with viral vectors and mRna vaccines produces good levels of antibodies against Covid 19 virus and a higher T-cell response.”