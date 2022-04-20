More controversy! Piqué spoke of Messi in the audios of him with Rub…

As Gerard Piqué advanced in his statements on ‘Twitch’, a new ‘wave’ of audios have come to light by ‘El Confidencial’. Luis Rubiales and Piqué are once again the protagonists, but this time they include Lionel Messi and King Emeritus Juan Carlos I in the negotiations that brought the Spanish Super Cup to the United Arab Emirates.

The Barça defender and the president of the Federation agreed to contact the King to help close the negotiations. “Rubi, do you think getting closer to the King can help? That he has a very good relationship with the people there, with the kings or whoever is from the Saudis. we can get in easy. I know what it is. I suppose you can also enter but I think the King here could help us for sure. The emeritus “, affirmed the center-back. For his part, Rubiales replied: “Uf. If we jump from the Federation to the Government, it will take its toll on us. Another thing is that you do it, but you are going to get involved. I dont know”.

David Aganzo, president of the AFE, was also mentioned about the negotiation of the calendar. “As the calendar proposal they make me comes from AFE and the League, and now we are going to propose another one changing very little, I think that someone, we have to think about who is not you so that they do not bind you. I should talk to David Aganzo and tell him ‘hey man, this has to come out, this is good. We don’t want to play the first two days of the Cup. It comes as a fucking mother’. Whatever. Think about how, in what way and who could call David from Barça, even from Madrid. Here we can’t make mistakes, because if we tell someone and whoever doesn’t want to… you know? Let’s think and mature it. A hug, uncle”, says the president to the ‘3’ of FC Barcelona.

For his part, Piqué responds positively by including Lionel Messi in the ‘package’. “Seem right. Aganzo has been asking me for days for a video supporting the AFE, because obviously there is this ‘Futbolistas ON’ thing, the other association that Tebas is setting up behind. So I could tell him ‘dude, listen, go ahead with the Federation’s calendar and such and I’ll send you the video’, with the excuse, you know? And I send him the video and I tell him ‘listen, hell, let’s push this about the Federation that is fucking shit, maybe I don’t know what’. Let’s see what he tells me. And we also have Leo behind him who is going to send him a video and everything, that is, from Barça we could tell him as a message from all the captainsadded the defender.

Condition Aganzo

Finally, Piqué added the following. “Well condition it a bit. Tell him ‘look, I’m going to send you my video, also Leo’s and such. Hey, by the way, how’s the Federation?’ Let him explain to you about the calendar. When I explain it to you, that you know it much better than him (laughs), you can tell him ‘ah, well man, I think there’s no flush, you have to shoot for the Federation to the death, man, and besides, Damn, Tebas we already know what he wants, he’s screwing you with Futbolistas ON. If you want our help, how can we understand that you then help Thebes? Something like that,” he concluded.