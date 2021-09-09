more countries will adopt Bitcoin, just like El Salvador Da CoinTelegraph

Cardano maker: More countries will adopt Bitcoin, just like El Salvador
On Tuesday, following El Salvador’s historic adoption of (BTC) as legal tender, Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson predicted that many more countries will follow in the footsteps of the Latin American nation.
El Salvador’s acceptance of Bitcoin further legitimizes the belief that people should be in control of their money, says Hoskinson in his YouTube video titled “Congratulations Bitcoin.”
Cardano’s founder expressed confidence that cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin are the future of money: the younger generation will inevitably trigger the mass adoption of cryptocurrencies:
