more countries will adopt Bitcoin, just like El Salvador

On Tuesday, following El Salvador’s historic adoption of Bitcoin (BTC) as legal tender, Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson predicted that many more countries will follow in the footsteps of the Latin American nation.

El Salvador’s acceptance of Bitcoin further legitimizes the belief that people should be in control of their money, says Hoskinson in his YouTube video titled “Congratulations Bitcoin”.

Cardano’s founder expressed confidence that cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin are the future of money: the younger generation will inevitably trigger the mass adoption of cryptocurrencies:

“Most people under the age of 25 have a positive view about cryptocurrencies and many do. This is the future. Their children will grow up with those values ​​and beliefs about the nature of money. “

Hoskinson also predicted that more countries around the world will enter the cryptocurrency industry, accepting them as part of different government structures, stating:

“In the next few years, many other nation-states will use cryptocurrencies as part of their monetary policy, as reserves in their central banks. They will use them for central bank settlements or potentially take a cryptocurrency – as El Salvador did – and do it. simply the national currency ”.

Hoskinson isn’t alone in believing El Salvador’s adoption of Bitcoin will eventually push more countries to adopt cryptocurrencies:

“I just walked into a McDonald’s in San Salvador to see if I could pay for my breakfast with Bitcoin, expecting them to say no. But, listen, they printed a card with a QR code that directed me to a webpage with the invoice on Lightning. I am now enjoying a ‘desayuno traditional’! “

“Today Bitcoin was formally recognized as legal tender in its first country. Beyond the headlines, there is now pressure on competing nations to acquire Bitcoin, even just as a reserve asset, as its design more incentivizes early adoption. Latecomers may regret hesitating. “

On Tuesday, September 7, El Salvador officially became the first country in the world to make Bitcoin its official currency, requiring all merchants to accept BTC as a means of payment. On Tuesday, Bitcoin suffered a major crash, slipping from around $ 52,000 to less than $ 43,000.