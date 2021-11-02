“More courses in all Marche and mixed teaching, zero tolerance for no vax”

ANCONA – Advanced, by vocation regional but also national and international. There formation, in the manifesto of Mauro Silvestrini, director of the neurological clinic of Turrets, it is pure inclusion. Geographical and knowledge. «I aim to expand the educational offer with four courses of Graduation, without localization limits “. The new principal of Medicine summarizes in two steps the official nature, sanctioned yesterday, of his role.



The substance, prof?

«Physiotherapy in Ascoli, Speech therapy in Fermo, Neuro and psycho-motricity therapy of the developmental age in Macerata, Rehabilitation sciences of the health professions in Pesaro».

More specialization and a spectrum of action that breaks down territorial limits. What a strategy.

“This is precisely the signal we want to give. We are the Polytechnic of the Marche. Of all the Marches, in fact ».

From classrooms to wards, an obligatory or privileged passage?

«The relationship between the faculty and the United Hospitals is one of absolute harmony. Together we are walking towards the return to the normality that Covid has shattered. In agreement, on Thursday we will organize “Horizons of the future: genomics”, an international conference. Also with Marche Nord, Inrca and Asur, with whom we have departments in agreement, the collaboration is excellent ».

It seems that for her the motto is: harmony first of all. In the post-pandemic what will be your “never again without”?

«The health emergency has accelerated the digitization process, forcing schools and universities to resort to distance learning. I will try to treasure the lesson, exploiting the potential of those platforms that were essential during the darkest moments. Indispensable. Now they can be enriching. Using mixed teaching will increase the number of courses, the offer. This will mean new medical students and different health professions ».

Do the figures prove you right?

“Yup. This year we have 275 freshmen in Medicine, just to give an example, 25 more than last year ».

Platforms and digitization are also the foundations of telemedicine. Another frontier that you intend to explore?

“Absolutely yes. For already known patients it will represent the possibility of remote controls and visits. For chronic pathologies it will guarantee constant monitoring, respecting the times of the sick ».

How do you want to characterize your mandate?

«With internationalization. A degree course in Technological Medicine will be inaugurated next year, all in English, to also attract students from foreign countries. It will welcome another 50 and with a few more exams it will be possible to obtain the title of biomedical engineer in addition to that of doctor ».

Honors and burdens. What is the reaction that no vax generates?

“No understanding.”

Net position, peremptory.

«Health workers who do not get vaccinated must be demoted. I find it absurd not to get immunized for personal opinions. It is not honest. Fortunately we are talking about residual numbers ».

Very hard.

“No tolerance, especially if the choice concerns people who have lived and seen what devastating effects the pandemic has generated. Not only physical damage, which also led to death, but all those that have reduced our capacity for assistance in hospital wards ».

It does not forgive.

“The virus has affected everything. The only weapon is the vaccine. Without appeal ».





