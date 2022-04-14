more deaths despite vaccines – Il Tempo





Dario Martini April 14, 2022

Italy is sixth in Europe for vaccination coverage of the entire population. The Figliuolo campaign made it possible to administer 136.2 million doses. Yet, within the EU, we have had to record more Covid deaths than others. If we consider just the latest pandemic wave, twelve countries have had fewer deaths than us in relation to population. This does not mean that vaccines are not served. Far from it. A study by the Higher Institute of Health released yesterday certified that the vaccination campaign, from January 2021 to January 2022, saved 150,000 lives.





Our country has often been portrayed as a “model” for the rest of the world. Prevention measures and the vaccination campaign should have made us excel in the fight against Covid. The data, however, provide another picture. We took into consideration the period from 1 September 2021 to 9 April 2022, when the first vaccination cycle was completed and most of the population was now protected from the virus. In the time frame in question, the Ministry of Health recorded 31,573 deaths of positive people, equal to 530 per million inhabitants. As mentioned, there are twelve other countries that have done better than us. In first place the Netherlands, with just over four thousand deaths, equal to 235 deaths per million inhabitants. Not only. Holland has vaccinated much less than Italy, 71.2% against 79.5% (this data takes into consideration all citizens, even children for whom the serum has not been authorized).





The other countries of similar size to Italy also had fewer deaths. France, which has similar vaccination coverage to ours, recorded 423 deaths per million inhabitants, Germany 474, Spain 403. This last case is emblematic. The Spaniards introduced much less severe restrictions than those decided by the Draghi government. Despite this, they have not met with any disaster. Like Sweden, often criticized in the Italian media for having let the virus circulate freely, which in the winter wave had “only” 3,814 deaths (368 per million).





We will never have the proof of what would have happened in Italy if measures such as the vaccination obligation for the over 50s and the super green pass at work had not been imposed. However, one thing is certain: in many European countries it has not been done and has gone better. But there are also cases where it went worse. As in the Balkan, Baltic and Eastern European states. Thanks to a very low vaccination coverage (Bulgaria has 29.6% of the immunized population), they have counted a very high number of deaths. Worst of all Bulgaria, followed by Croatia and Latvia.

However, it is worth remembering once again the clear link between vaccines and health benefits. The ISS report established that from January 2021 to January 2022 in Italy “about 8 million cases, over 500,000 hospitalizations, over 55,000 ICU hospitalizations and about 150,000 deaths were avoided”. The study also highlights that ‘the distribution of avoided events was not homogeneous during the period studied. In the first half of 2021, due to the low vaccination coverage, the number of events avoided was limited, while in the second half of 2021 and in January 2022 it is estimated that vaccination avoided more than half of the expected events “. As was to be expected, the over 80 age group had benefits three times higher than the rest of the population. There are also geographical differences. “It is observed – writes the ISS – that the relative number of events avoided is slightly higher in the Center and North of the country, where higher vaccination coverage has been achieved and in a more timely manner than in the South”.