More details of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard come to light in the trial facing the ex-partner

Agents of Los Angeles Police (LAPD) showed up at the building where they lived Johnny Depp and Amber Heard the night of May 21, 2016, the date on which heard had previously ensured that received blows from the actor.

During the third day of the trial that confronts the two actors, Judge Penney Azcarate, of Fairfaix County (Virginia, USA). She reviewed the recordings taken by the security cameras of the East Columbia skyscraper, located in downtown Los Angeles and in which Depp owned five apartments.

In the images corresponding to May 21, 2016, the arrival of at least two police officers can be seen, a point that the property manager, Brandon Patterson, confirmed when questioned, although he stated that he did not remember more details of the scene.

heard had previously claimed that Depp he hit her with his phone that same day.

actor and actress were present this Wednesday at a new session of the trial in which Depp accuses his ex-wife of defamation for an article she published in The Washington Post in 2018 after their divorce and in which she referred to herself as someone who had experience in what “domestic abuse represents.”