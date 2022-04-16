More details of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard come to light in the trial facing the ex-partner
Los Angeles, USA.
Agents of Los Angeles Police (LAPD) showed up at the building where they lived Johnny Depp and Amber Heard the night of May 21, 2016, the date on which heard had previously ensured that received blows from the actor.
During the third day of the trial that confronts the two actors, Judge Penney Azcarate, of Fairfaix County (Virginia, USA). She reviewed the recordings taken by the security cameras of the East Columbia skyscraper, located in downtown Los Angeles and in which Depp owned five apartments.
In the images corresponding to May 21, 2016, the arrival of at least two police officers can be seen, a point that the property manager, Brandon Patterson, confirmed when questioned, although he stated that he did not remember more details of the scene.
heard had previously claimed that Depp he hit her with his phone that same day.
actor and actress were present this Wednesday at a new session of the trial in which Depp accuses his ex-wife of defamation for an article she published in The Washington Post in 2018 after their divorce and in which she referred to herself as someone who had experience in what “domestic abuse represents.”
The trial, which comes after a media trial in London for another similar article, is being broadcast live and will feature witnesses as famous as actor James Franco or the billionaire Elon Musk.
Among the witnesses who have already intervened is a close friend of the actor, Isaac Baruch, who assured that he was aware of the couple’s discussions but does not remember seeing signs of violence.
Baruch indicated that he met heard a day after the alleged incident in May 2016 and she told him that “Depp became violent” and hit her.
“I looked at her completely and I didn’t see anything… No cuts, bruises, swelling. only the face of Amber”, insisted the friend, who lived in the same block of flats and to whom Depp helped financially.
Baruch called it a “malicious lie” allegations of mistreatment made by Heard and assured that they have greatly affected the family of Deppaccording to statements collected by the US chain Fox News.
The day before, the actor’s sister and assistant, Christi Dembrowski, came, who was asked by Heard’s lawyers about several messages asking her to stop using substances, although she assured that she never felt concern that Depp had an addiction.
The actor asks his ex-partner for 50 million dollars in damages.
For its part, heard He responded with a counterclaim in which he alleges that the actor has launched a smear campaign against him and claims 100 million.
It will be the first time that the two celebrities face each other in court. At the trial held in London, and Depp lost, the actress He attended as a witness since the accusation was against The Sun for an article that described the actor as an “aggressor of women”.