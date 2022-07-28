More details of the bill that would favor millions of immigrants with American citizenship

The new bill could ease the path to legal residency and US citizenship for some 8 million immigrants in the United States.

Last Wednesday, some 50 congressmen from the pro-emigration Democratic Party formally presented a legislative project that seeks to update some immigration provisions in force since 1929.

It is an initiative that has aroused great hopes. It is based on the requirement of having lived in the territory of the United States for at least 7 years.

And is not for less. Well, according to the estimates of several non-governmental organizations, the legal body would favor no less than about 8 million people of different nationalities in the United States.

In essence, it is a law that seeks to settle a historical debt, and that has an evident humanistic component, assured one of the promoters.

The readjustment of this legislation would provide legal status of permanent residence in the United States to those inhabitants who for so many years have been part of North American communities without having achieved effective integration given the existing legal impediments. It is a proposal of markedly humanistic and fair character.

“This law will make our current immigration system fairer,” said Zoe Lofgren, a Democratic congresswoman from the state of California, who is one of the biggest enthusiasts of the bill.

Which emigrants would benefit from the law to obtain residence in the United States?

In particular, the measure is designed to help those who have been living illegally in the United States for some time.

The first eligibility criterion would be having lived in the country for seven years. Then you can opt for a permanent residence status for immigrants, the first step to obtaining American citizenship.

Adriano Espaillat, a Democratic congressman, recalled how he was undocumented at the time, and that is why today he will fight selflessly so that others like him can proudly say that the United States is their country. He is one of the main promoters of the new legislation.

How to obtain legal residence in the United States if you are undocumented?

Today the rules are quite complex. Which makes very few eligible, since they would have to have entered the United States more than half a century ago, specifically in 1972, or before.

The Immigration and Nationality Act of 1952 (INA) set a registration date that includes a statute of limitations for illegal entry into the United States. And that allows the US Congress to establish arbitrary dates that determine which illegal immigrants are approved for regularization.

Previously, with resolutions of Congress, it has been possible to authorize the legalization of groups of immigrants who entered the United States in certain years. Such is the case of 1921, 1924, 1928, 1940 and more recently in time, in 1972.

Those of that last year received authorization in 1986 as part of an initiative promoted during the term of President Ronald Reagan. At that time, approximately three million undocumented immigrants (especially Latinos) who finally had access to American citizenship benefited.

The INA contains many of the most important provisions of United States immigration law, and although it has been amended several times, it is now obsolete.

Make it easier to obtain US residency and citizenship

Now, with the new legislative proposal, 7 years of presence in the United States are established as an eligibility requirement. In this way, a periodic procedure is legally articulated so that it is not necessary to undertake sporadic updates as has been necessary up to now.

Although it is a limited proposal, since it would not recognize those who have been under 7 years, it is an important first step. It will ensure that millions of people can consider themselves part of the country in which they live.

“This is not the only way to ensure that people who live here for so long achieve permanent legal status. However, we are happy, as it constitutes an important starting point, based on humanism and common sense. So reflected Todd Schulte, president of FWD.us, a pro-immigrant organization.

Millions of emigrants, mainly from Latin America, have been waiting, even for decades, for their legal integration to be recognized in the United States. The country where they work and live in the midst of the most severe difficulties given their undocumented status.