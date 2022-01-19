More electric than diesel sold in December in Europe

More electric than diesel sold in Europe. The historic overtaking took place in December, thanks also to the need for manufacturers to register more zero-emission cars within the year. Thus avoiding the hefty fines of the EU.

More electric than diesel, thanks to Tesla and Volkswagen

In the last month of 2021, 176,000 electric cars were sold, an all-time record, while diesel cars stopped at 160,000, with registrations plummeting. A nice contribution to consolidating the overtaking of the electric Tesla gave it. Elon Musk’s company has been able to face the crisis in Italy better than all its competitors (even non-electric ones) supply of micro-processors. Succeeding with a sprint at the end of the year to exceed 300,000 registrations for the first time in the 18 markets of Western Europe, including Great Britain. The German independent analyst Matthias Schmidt has estimated for the Financial Times which, to be precise, the Tesla delivered to customers were 309 thousand. Practically one third of those sold all over the world, 936 thousand. And a Tesla, the usual Model 3, was also the best-selling electric in 2021, far behind the competition. In second place went the Volkswagen ID.3, while the Renault Zoe gave up the leadership slipping to 3rd place with less than 70 thousand deliveries.

And Germany wants to tighten the price of diesel

In the long and difficult pursuit of Tesla, the Volkswagen Group consoles himself by conquering the record among manufacturers in 2021. The brands of the German giant have delivered 310 thousands electric cars in Western Europe, surpassing Tesla by a hair’s breadth. Schmidt expects another drop in diesel sales in 2022, also for the purposes of the German government, with a strong presence of the Greens, of tighten the price of diesel. In the progressive affirmation of the electric, however, Italy remains increasingly marginal, as also confirmed by the disappointing results last month. Ours is the only one of the great European markets to be without incentivesi for the purchase of EV. The Minister of Industry Giancarlo Giorgetti on December 29 he wrote to Vaielettrico.it claiming to have committed to renew the bonus also for 2022. Complaining of not having been heard in Parliament, with a reconstruction that leaves rather perplexing.

